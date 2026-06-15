100,000-Point Bonus, $100 Hotel Credit, 3X on Gas and Airbnb: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Getting Even Better
If you already carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), here's some good news: you're about to get a pile of new benefits for the same annual fee you already pay. Nothing to apply for, nothing extra to spend.
And if you don't have it yet, the upside is even bigger. A massive limited-time welcome offer is landing alongside the refresh, on a card I already consider one of the best travel values out there.
This card already earned a perfect 5.0 star rating in our 2026 reviews, and this update only sharpens it.
Start with the welcome offer -- that's the easy money
Here's the fastest, biggest chunk of value the card can hand you to boost your first year of rewards.
Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
For a card that costs just $95 a year, earning that upfront makes the fee look like a rounding error. Limited-time means the clock is real, so this is not an offer to sit on.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel, gas, and dining rewards, and a $100 annual hotel credit. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
New updated perks and credits
Starting today, the Chase Sapphire Preferred picks up several perks that fit how people actually spend in 2026. Here's the new and improved annual benefits stack:
- $100 annual hotel credit on stays booked through Chase Travel, doubled from $50 (updated)
- $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years (new)
- Complimentary Apple TV subscription for one year when activated by Dec. 31, 2026; terms apply
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (new)
- 3X points on vacation homes (new)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- Trip cancellation insurance, auto rental collision coverage, and lost luggage protection, Emergency evacuation and transportation protections (updated)
Best of all, the $95 annual fee isn't increasing. With perks and earning rates like these, the Chase Sapphire Preferred stays one of the best value travel cards on the market.
Quick note for current cardholders: if you've already used your $50 hotel credit this year, you'll get another $50 in your anniversary year, not a fresh $100.
Two trade-offs worth knowing about
It's not all upside. There are a couple of perks that will sunset on Oct. 1, 2026.
The 10% anniversary points bonus is going away. This loss hits differently, depending on your annual spending. While small spenders might not see much change, it hurts big spenders way more.
Also, Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfers to World of Hyatt drop from 1:1 to 4:3 ratio, which trims the value of moving points. For most cardholders these are minor. But for some niche point optimizers it stings, and they'll want to make transfers before the Oct. 1st cutoff.
Most people win with this refresh
I must say, it's refreshing to see a credit card update where the new package actually leans in users' favor. For most existing cardholders, you're getting more benefits for the same $95 annual fee.
In my eyes, two groups of people win the biggest. Heavy vacation-rental spenders now earn 3X on vacation homes like Airbnb, plus the hotel credit is expanded for those nights you only need a quick stay. And drivers now earn 3X on gas & EV charging, which let's be honest -- anyone who drives can be happy about.
The two niche groups who lose ground
A small slice of cardholders will feel the October perk cuts.
If you're a huge spender and counted on a large 10% anniversary points haul each year, that boost is gone. For those earning 10,000+ anniversary points, that's a cut of $100+ in travel value right there.
The other group is Hyatt loyalists who do frequent point transfers. If your redemption strategy runs on transferring points to Hyatt, the shift from 1:1 to 4:3 is a 25% haircut, since every point you move is worth a quarter less.
The bottom line
The Chase Sapphire Preferred was already a fan favorite, and this refresh makes it an easier call than ever. Current holders get more for the same fee, and new applicants can earn a limited-time bonus on top of it all.
If a flexible travel card has been on your list, the next few months are the window. Move while the offer is live and the math is at its best.
Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred review and see if it's right for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.