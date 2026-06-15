100,000-Point Bonus, $100 Hotel Credit, 3X on Gas and Airbnb: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Getting Even Better

If you already carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), here's some good news: you're about to get a pile of new benefits for the same annual fee you already pay. Nothing to apply for, nothing extra to spend.

And if you don't have it yet, the upside is even bigger. A massive limited-time welcome offer is landing alongside the refresh, on a card I already consider one of the best travel values out there.

This card already earned a perfect 5.0 star rating in our 2026 reviews, and this update only sharpens it.

Start with the welcome offer -- that's the easy money

Here's the fastest, biggest chunk of value the card can hand you to boost your first year of rewards.

Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

For a card that costs just $95 a year, earning that upfront makes the fee look like a rounding error. Limited-time means the clock is real, so this is not an offer to sit on.