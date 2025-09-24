$1,800 in Value: The 5 Best Perks of the Updated Amex Platinum

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got its biggest overhaul in years. Spoiler alert: It's now even more valuable for luxury travelers.

Yes, the updated Amex Platinum Card has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- $200 higher than before. But it also has a ton of perks to offset that, including five new and expanded ones that total a whopping $1,800.

Here are a few of the most valuable perks of the recently refreshed Amex Platinum Card.

1. $600 a year in hotel credits

Previously $200 a year, the Amex Platinum Card's annual hotel credits are now worth three times as much.

You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. There's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. Terms apply.

Between the two hotel collections, you're looking at over 2,600 luxury properties worldwide to choose from. For hundreds of dollars off of your next luxury stay, the Amex Platinum Card has you covered.

Want to earn $600 a year in hotel credits? Read our full review of the updated Amex Platinum Card to apply today.