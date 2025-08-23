2% Back on Everything and a $200 Bonus: This Is My Favorite Cash Back Card
If your everyday credit card isn't giving you at least 2% rewards on everything you buy, it might be time to upgrade.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) didn't just impress us -- it earned a perfect 5-star rating from our credit card experts and was named the Best Cash Back Card of 2025 by Motley Fool Money.
I write about cards for a living. And here's why I love and recommend this sneaky little cash rewards legend.
Start with an easy $200 cash rewards welcome bonus
Right out of the gate, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
These days, that's about what I spend on blueberries alone for my 1-year-old breakfast monster. (Seriously, why do berries cost so much!?)
In all seriousness, this is one of the easiest welcome offers to qualify for. If you're already spending on groceries, gas, diapers, or the usual life stuff, you'll likely hit it without even trying.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
If you're a rewards nerd like me, maybe you like juggling half a dozen credit cards and tracking all the rotating categories.
But for everyone else, having a flat-rate card is much easier. This one gives you a simple 2% cash rewards on all purchases, no exceptions.
It doesn't matter whether you're a big spender or small. Every dollar earns the same flat rate.
If you spend $1,000 per month, that's an easy $240 back in a year. Spend $3,000 a month, and you're looking at $720 cash rewards.
I genuinely think people underestimate the power of simple cash back cards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
What makes this card even better
The rewards are what hook most people. But here are a few extra perks that make this card one you'll want to keep long term.
- $0 annual fee. This card doesn't cost a dime to carry. So all of your rewards are pure upside.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases.
- Built-in cellphone protection. If you use this card to pay your monthly cellphone bill, you'll get up to $600 in protection against damage or theft (minus a $25 deductible).
The 0% intro APR is a great perk if you've got a big purchase coming up or need a little extra breathing room to pay down existing debt.
But if you need even more time, you should check out these top 0% intro APR cards, some offering no-interest periods up to 21 months.
Is the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card right for you?
If you like getting rewarded for everyday spending -- then yes.
If you like getting a $200 bonus for doing what you're already doing -- also yes.
If your name starts with any letter between A and Z… well, you get the idea.
Jokes aside, most people can easily make sense of a flat-rate 2% cash rewards card. It doesn't have to be the star of your wallet -- it's also great for filling the gaps and complementing other cards you use for specific categories.
Either way, there's no annual fee so you don't ever have to worry about "getting your money's worth."
Learn more about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card in our full review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.