2 Chase Cards Offering Rare, Easy-to-Claim Bonuses Right Now
I get a little giddy when Chase rolls out promotions. And right now, two of my favorite no-annual-fee credit cards -- the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- are both running easy-to-qualify-for limited-time bonuses.
You could get a valuable Amazon gift card, or earn a few hundred in cash back (or both!) with these offers. Here's what you need to know and how to qualify.
Prime Visa: A gift card for shopping you're already doing
The Prime Visa is Amazon's best kept secret. It's kind of a must-have for anyone who's already a Prime member.
For a limited-time: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members, no spending requirement needed. It's one of the cleanest, fastest bonuses you'll ever earn.
On top of that welcome boost, the Prime Visa gives you rewards for spending:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
There is no annual fee, but a Prime membership is required.
If you're someone who regularly shops on Amazon, this card can save you a decent chunk of change over time with the 5% back category. For example, if you spend $600 a month between Amazon orders and/or Whole Foods groceries, that's $360 cash back per year -- before counting restaurants, gas, or transit.
Add in that $250 gift card at approval, and your first-year value climbs into "why didn't I do this earlier?" territory.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Cash back everywhere
I've had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card for over a decade, and recommend it to almost everyone for easy cash back.
In fact, it just won Motley Fool Money's award for Best Cash Back Credit Card in 2026! And right now, you can take advantage of a special offer.
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. That's a super low spend requirement, almost unheard of for a no-annual-fee card.
Beyond the welcome offer, you'll earn unlimited cash back in these areas:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% flat rate deserves more love. Most people swipe the majority of their spending in "other" categories that earn only 1% or less with basic credit cards.
But with Chase Freedom Unlimited®, even your random purchases all earn a great cash back rate.
Say your non-bonus spending totals around $2,000 a month. That alone earns $360 cash back per year at 1.5%.
Combine that with the welcome bonus, and Chase Freedom Unlimited® gives you big immediate value.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Why these two cards pair perfectly
Both cards shine on their own. But they also make a great pair if you divide your spending and take advantage of higher earning categories.
Prime Visa takes care of your Amazon ecosystem spending and gas purchases. Then the Chase Freedom Unlimited® sweeps up everything else with the categories you hit constantly.
Neither card charges an annual fee, both have strong ongoing rates, and both give you an immediate shot at hundreds of dollars in value through their limited-time offers.
These offers don't stick around, so now's the time to lock them in. See our full line-up of top Chase credit cards here.
