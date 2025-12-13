2 Chase Cards Offering Rare, Easy-to-Claim Bonuses Right Now

I get a little giddy when Chase rolls out promotions. And right now, two of my favorite no-annual-fee credit cards -- the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) -- are both running easy-to-qualify-for limited-time bonuses.

You could get a valuable Amazon gift card, or earn a few hundred in cash back (or both!) with these offers. Here's what you need to know and how to qualify.

Prime Visa: A gift card for shopping you're already doing

The Prime Visa is Amazon's best kept secret. It's kind of a must-have for anyone who's already a Prime member.

For a limited-time: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members, no spending requirement needed. It's one of the cleanest, fastest bonuses you'll ever earn.

On top of that welcome boost, the Prime Visa gives you rewards for spending:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

There is no annual fee, but a Prime membership is required.

If you're someone who regularly shops on Amazon, this card can save you a decent chunk of change over time with the 5% back category. For example, if you spend $600 a month between Amazon orders and/or Whole Foods groceries, that's $360 cash back per year -- before counting restaurants, gas, or transit.

Add in that $250 gift card at approval, and your first-year value climbs into "why didn't I do this earlier?" territory.