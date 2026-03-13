2 Credit Cards Worth Having When Home Repairs Keep Piling Up

Last summer, I bought a house. And now I'm officially learning the hard lesson that the "everything works fine" phase doesn't last forever.

Small repairs keep popping up. I suddenly need tools I don't own. A quick hardware store run somehow turns into a $200 receipt. None of it is catastrophic, but I've definitely noticed how fast these little expenses add up.

Since I'm going to spend the money anyway, I like the idea of getting something back for it. The right credit card can soften the blow a bit, either by earning cash back on purchases or giving you time to pay off a larger repair without interest.

Here are two credit cards I think make a lot of sense for homeowners dealing with those inevitable house expenses.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for financing a big repair

One thing I've realized quickly as a homeowner is that some repairs are just expensive. If something major goes wrong -- HVAC, foundation work, a major appliance -- the bill can get big fast.

In those situations, what I'd want most isn't necessarily rewards. It's time.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest interest-free periods you'll find on a credit card. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

The card doesn't offer ongoing rewards, but that long intro APR window can be incredibly useful if you're dealing with a large repair and want time to pay it down. As long as you have a plan to pay off the balance before the intro period ends, and you factor in the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 if you're transferring a balance, it can function like interest-free financing for a big project.

For homeowners facing a major repair, that kind of breathing room can make a stressful expense a lot easier to manage.