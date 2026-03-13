2 Credit Cards Worth Having When Home Repairs Keep Piling Up
Last summer, I bought a house. And now I'm officially learning the hard lesson that the "everything works fine" phase doesn't last forever.
Small repairs keep popping up. I suddenly need tools I don't own. A quick hardware store run somehow turns into a $200 receipt. None of it is catastrophic, but I've definitely noticed how fast these little expenses add up.
Since I'm going to spend the money anyway, I like the idea of getting something back for it. The right credit card can soften the blow a bit, either by earning cash back on purchases or giving you time to pay off a larger repair without interest.
Here are two credit cards I think make a lot of sense for homeowners dealing with those inevitable house expenses.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for financing a big repair
One thing I've realized quickly as a homeowner is that some repairs are just expensive. If something major goes wrong -- HVAC, foundation work, a major appliance -- the bill can get big fast.
In those situations, what I'd want most isn't necessarily rewards. It's time.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest interest-free periods you'll find on a credit card. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
The card doesn't offer ongoing rewards, but that long intro APR window can be incredibly useful if you're dealing with a large repair and want time to pay it down. As long as you have a plan to pay off the balance before the intro period ends, and you factor in the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 if you're transferring a balance, it can function like interest-free financing for a big project.
For homeowners facing a major repair, that kind of breathing room can make a stressful expense a lot easier to manage.
2. Prime Visa: Best for buying home items on Amazon
One thing I didn't fully appreciate before owning a home is how many random household items I would end up ordering online.
Since moving in, I've ordered a ton of things from Amazon: replacement fixtures, cabinet hardware, storage bins, light bulbs, tools, and small upgrades that make the house more functional.
If you're already an Amazon Prime member, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) can be a great card for those purchases.
You'll earn:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
There's no annual fee (though you do need a Prime membership to be eligible), which makes it easy to keep long term.
For homeowners who find themselves ordering supplies and small upgrades online as often as I do, that 5% reward rate can add up surprisingly quickly.
The bottom line
I'm already seeing that once you own a house, repairs and small upgrades are inevitable.
While a credit card won't make those expenses disappear, I like the idea of getting something back from spending I was going to do anyway. Whether that's giving myself time to pay off a larger repair or earning rewards on the steady stream of Amazon orders, the right card can make those homeowner expenses a little easier to handle.
If you want to compare more cards that offer rewards at home improvement stores or long intro APR periods for big projects, check out our full list of the best credit cards for home repairs. It's a helpful way to see which card might fit your situation best before the next repair shows up.
