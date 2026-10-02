$200 Cash Bonus and up to 6% Cash Back for a Year: This Bank of America Card Is One of Our Top Picks for 2026

Want a credit card that lets you earn rewards your way? How about a whopping 6% cash back for the first year in a category that you choose?

That's the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is my favorite credit card out there for cash-back lovers who want to rack up rewards on their own terms. The 6% rate doesn't last forever -- but while it does, you'll be getting one of the best returns I've seen on any card, period.

Here's what to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and why I love it.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: How the 6% choice category works

Here's how the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards works: You choose one spending category -- gas and EV charging, online shopping (including streaming and phone plans), dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement.

Once you do, you'll earn a pretty-much-unmatched 6% cash back in that category for a full year. After that, you'll earn 3% back in that category, all for no annual fee. There is a spending limit to keep in mind (more on that later), but that's still a pretty great return in your first year and beyond.

You can also change your choice category once a month, depending on your planned spending. If you don't change your category, your most recent selection will remain your chosen category.

Gas is the category a lot of people will gravitate to, and I can see why. Americans spent an average of $201 a month on gas in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. Put all that spending on your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, and you'd earn an easy $144 in your first year alone.

That kind of return is why this card earned our award for Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026.