$200 Cash Bonus and up to 6% Cash Back for a Year: This Bank of America Card Is One of Our Top Picks for 2026
Want a credit card that lets you earn rewards your way? How about a whopping 6% cash back for the first year in a category that you choose?
That's the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is my favorite credit card out there for cash-back lovers who want to rack up rewards on their own terms. The 6% rate doesn't last forever -- but while it does, you'll be getting one of the best returns I've seen on any card, period.
Here's what to know about the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and why I love it.
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards: How the 6% choice category works
Here's how the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards works: You choose one spending category -- gas and EV charging, online shopping (including streaming and phone plans), dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement.
Once you do, you'll earn a pretty-much-unmatched 6% cash back in that category for a full year. After that, you'll earn 3% back in that category, all for no annual fee. There is a spending limit to keep in mind (more on that later), but that's still a pretty great return in your first year and beyond.
You can also change your choice category once a month, depending on your planned spending. If you don't change your category, your most recent selection will remain your chosen category.
Gas is the category a lot of people will gravitate to, and I can see why. Americans spent an average of $201 a month on gas in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. Put all that spending on your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, and you'd earn an easy $144 in your first year alone.
That kind of return is why this card earned our award for Best Credit Card for Gas of 2026.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Plus: Get 2% cash back on groceries and 1% everywhere else
On top of your choice category, this card pays 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases -- no enrollment required. Everything else you buy earns 1%, uncapped. So even if you forget to update your category one month, you're not stuck earning nothing extra.
The catch is that your 6% (then 3%) choice category and your 2% grocery rate share a single quarterly cap: $2,500 in combined spending. Spend past that in a quarter, and you'll drop to 1% for the rest of it.
To earn as much as possible, you'll want to spend as much as you can in the 6% or 3% category. But getting 2% back on groceries doesn't hurt, either.
A $200 welcome bonus, plus intro APR offer
With the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, new cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That's a modest bonus compared to some of the best credit card sign-up bonuses out there -- but it's also got a low spending requirement, which makes it easy to earn.
Just use your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for everyday purchases like gas and groceries -- the things the card is already earning on -- and you should be able to land the bonus with ease.
The card also carries a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card worth it?
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is great for anyone who wants meaningful cash back in one category that matters to them -- plus a decent grocery rate -- without paying an annual fee.
If your spending is spread out across several categories, you might get more value from a flat-rate card, or by comparing it to our list of the best credit cards out there.
But if you want to rack up rewards in a specific category -- especially in your first year -- the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is a great way to do it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.