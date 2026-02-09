2026's Best Travel Credit Card (That Doesn't Charge an Annual Fee)
You don't need a $395 premium card to earn great travel rewards. If you're looking for a low-maintenance card that earns big on everyday spending, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is what I'd recommend you check out.
It just won Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card for 2026, and it's hands-down one of the easiest ways to earn rewards on the stuff you're already buying.
Here's an overview of perks and why it's our top pick.
A beginner-friendly welcome offer
Let's kick it off with the welcome offer -- because who doesn't like a boost right out of the gate?
With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months -- that's a $200 cash redemption value.
You'll likely hit that spending requirement just by living your normal life -- so it's basically a built-in discount for spending you were going to do anyway.
Triple points on stuff you already buy
The rewards program is pretty simple to understand.
You'll earn 3X points in these categories:
- Restaurants
- Travel
- Gas stations
- Transit
- Popular streaming services
- Phone plans
Other purchases outside of these categories earn 1X points.
For most folks, the 3X categories will earn a decent chunk throughout the year.
Let's say you spend around $1,500 per month across those categories. That's 4,500 points monthly -- or 54,000 points in a year, worth $540 when redeemed.
Add the welcome offer, and that's $740 in year-one value -- without even adding in other purchases like your grocery bills or utilities.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
$0 annual fee -- and still packed with perks
This card proves you don't need to fork over a big annual fee to get great travel rewards.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has a $0 annual fee, so it suits almost anyone -- casual travelers, first-time cardholders, or even big spenders who just don't want to feel pressured to "earn the fee back."
On top of that, there are a few extras that bring quiet value:
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to $25 deductible)
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases, then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
- Flexible point redemptions for travel, gift cards, statement credits -- or even checkout with PayPal
- Visa Signature® Concierge for help booking dinner, travel, or events
It's the kind of travel rewards card you can keep long-term without micromanaging. Just use it, earn points automatically, and redeem when you're ready to book your next trip.
Who should consider this card?
If you want elite travel perks like airport lounge access and VIP status at hotels, a luxury rewards card might be more your speed.
But for most folks who travel a couple times a year and don't need the fancy extras, this card is an easy choice.
It's ideal for:
- People who travel once or twice a year
- Frequent restaurant-goers and commuters
- Anyone who wants simple rewards
- Budget-conscious cardholders avoiding annual fees
I'll be honest -- many of the Wells Fargo credit cards have seriously impressed me in 2026. They work well as primary cards, but also pair well with others if you're looking to maximize rewards.
Start earning points toward your next trip
It's rare to find a $0-annual-fee travel card that delivers triple points on useful categories, an easy welcome bonus, and perks like cellphone protection.
That's why it's one of our top picks for 2026.
Read our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review here to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
