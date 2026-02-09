2026's Best Travel Credit Card (That Doesn't Charge an Annual Fee)

You don't need a $395 premium card to earn great travel rewards. If you're looking for a low-maintenance card that earns big on everyday spending, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is what I'd recommend you check out.

It just won Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card for 2026, and it's hands-down one of the easiest ways to earn rewards on the stuff you're already buying.

Here's an overview of perks and why it's our top pick.

A beginner-friendly welcome offer

Let's kick it off with the welcome offer -- because who doesn't like a boost right out of the gate?

With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months -- that's a $200 cash redemption value.

You'll likely hit that spending requirement just by living your normal life -- so it's basically a built-in discount for spending you were going to do anyway.

Triple points on stuff you already buy

The rewards program is pretty simple to understand.

You'll earn 3X points in these categories:

Restaurants

Travel

Gas stations

Transit

Popular streaming services

Phone plans

Other purchases outside of these categories earn 1X points.

For most folks, the 3X categories will earn a decent chunk throughout the year.

Let's say you spend around $1,500 per month across those categories. That's 4,500 points monthly -- or 54,000 points in a year, worth $540 when redeemed.

Add the welcome offer, and that's $740 in year-one value -- without even adding in other purchases like your grocery bills or utilities.