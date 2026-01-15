21 Months of 0% APR: Here's the Best Way to Avoid Paying Interest in 2026
Looking to make a dent in high-interest debt in 2026? If so, I've got one recommendation, and one recommendation only: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APRs you'll find on both purchases and balance transfers, all for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card once again in 2026.
Simply put, if I were trying to get rid of debt myself, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what to know about how this card can help you delete debt today.
Pay no interest for almost two whole years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on either purchases or balance transfers -- and with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, it applies to both. Just note that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
True, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't a card that earns rewards or comes with tons of crazy perks. But if you're struggling against a mountain of debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my #1 recommendation to erase it quickly and cheaply.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
-
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for you?
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any rewards, but it is a fantastic way to save on interest. You'll also want to keep in mind that it comes with:
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
Yes, there are other cards that offer decent earning rewards and a solid intro APR. But those intro APRs typically don't last as long -- they're often six to nine months shorter. So if your only goal is to save on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is definitely your best bet.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
