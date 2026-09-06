21 Months of 0% Intro APR: Chase Slate Is One of the Best Balance Transfer Cards of 2026

The fastest way I've seen people dig out of credit card debt is by using a balance transfer card. It pauses the interest, allowing you to go HAM on the balance.

And the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) has one of the best offers right now. It has an extra long 0% intro APR window, plus helpful tools for your payoff journey.

Here are all the details you need to know.

Nearly two years to pay down debt without interest

The Chase Slate®'s headline feature is 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months (then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter).

That's one of the longest interest-free windows on any card right now.

Here's why that long runway is a big deal: The average credit card interest rate sits around 21% APR right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $6,000 balance, that's roughly $100 a month vanishing into interest before you touch what you actually owe.

The Chase Slate® effectively "pauses" your interest, so 100% of each payment gets applied to your balance. This lets you pay down the balance faster, and cheaper.