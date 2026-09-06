21 Months of 0% Intro APR: Chase Slate Is One of the Best Balance Transfer Cards of 2026
The fastest way I've seen people dig out of credit card debt is by using a balance transfer card. It pauses the interest, allowing you to go HAM on the balance.
And the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) has one of the best offers right now. It has an extra long 0% intro APR window, plus helpful tools for your payoff journey.
Here are all the details you need to know.
Nearly two years to pay down debt without interest
The Chase Slate®'s headline feature is 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months (then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter).
That's one of the longest interest-free windows on any card right now.
Here's why that long runway is a big deal: The average credit card interest rate sits around 21% APR right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $6,000 balance, that's roughly $100 a month vanishing into interest before you touch what you actually owe.
The Chase Slate® effectively "pauses" your interest, so 100% of each payment gets applied to your balance. This lets you pay down the balance faster, and cheaper.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
What a balance transfer to the Chase Slate® saves you
Like most balance transfer cards, the Chase Slate® charges a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. But the interest you save outweighs that fee wildly.
Here's an example.
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance at 21% APR, and paying $300 payments per month. On that schedule, you'd hand the bank about $1,450 in interest and it would take 25 months to become debt-free.
Now let's compare what the Chase Slate® can do. If you transferred that same balance and made $300 monthly payments, you'd clear the debt four months sooner, and pay exactly $0 in interest.
The balance transfer fee would cost $300 (5% of $6,000), but saving $1,450 in interest means the net savings is about $1,150.
Same monthly payments, totally different result.
Additional perks that help along the way
The Chase Slate® is a no-frills debt payoff card. That means no rewards, travel perks, or bells and whistles.
But for paying off debt and helping protect your credit, it's got some great little features. Here are some of my favorites:
- Automatic credit limit increases: every six months Chase will look at your payment history and spending and determine whether you're eligible for a credit limit increase.
- Purchase protection and extended warranty: Chase Slate® is one of the few balance transfer cards that offer these. So if something gets stolen or busted right after you buy it, you could be covered.
- Chase Credit Journey: You can check and monitor your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring -- all for free.
Who the Chase Slate® is best for
The Chase Slate® is best for anyone carrying a balance who wants the longest realistic runway to pay it off interest-free. It's also great for anyone financing a big upcoming purchase.
If cash back or points are your goal, this isn't your card. Since there's no rewards program, it's not built for everyday use. If you want to see how it compares against other options, check out all the best balance transfer cards for 2026.
But if you're paying a boat load of interest right now and need some relief, this is one of the best offers to jump on. Strong applicants have credit scores in the good to excellent range (670+ FICO), so be sure to check your credit before you apply.
FAQs
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Yes, the Chase Slate® is a good card if your goal is avoiding high-interest debt, not earning rewards. Its 0% intro APR offer and no annual fee make it one of the strongest payoff tools available.
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No. You can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same bank -- that's true at Chase and other issuers too. To move a balance off a Chase card, you'll need a balance transfer card from a different issuer.
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Balance transfers help your credit score more than they hurt it. When you open a new card you can expect a temporary dip from the hard credit inquiry. But over time as you make payments and lower your utilization your credit score should lift higher.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.