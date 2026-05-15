21 Months of 0% Intro APR: Chase Slate Is One of the Best Balance Transfer Cards of 2026

A $6,000 balance on a 21% APR credit card can easily drain $1,200+ in interest over a year. That's money going nowhere -- straight to the bank, not paying down the debt.

My team and I review credit cards for a living, and the relaunched Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is one of the strongest tools I've seen for stopping that interest bleed. It features an intro APR offer spanning nearly two years for balance transfers and new purchases, which is one of the longest offers available on the market right now.

Here are the full details and how it can help save money on interest.

Chase Slate is one of the best balance transfer cards of 2026

Chase relaunched the Chase Slate® card in early 2026, and it quickly joined our list of top balance transfer cards.

The headline feature is the intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, after which a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR kicks in. That's one of the longest runways available right now.

It also includes:

$0 annual fee

Purchase protection for 120 days, up to $500 per item

Free access to your credit score through Chase Credit Journey®

Possible credit limit increase in as few as six months

There's no rewards program, which is the trade-off. This card is built for one job: helping you pay as little interest as possible for as long as possible.