21 Months of 0% Intro APR: Chase Slate Is One of the Best Balance Transfer Cards of 2026

Published on May 15, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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A $6,000 balance on a 21% APR credit card can easily drain $1,200+ in interest over a year. That's money going nowhere -- straight to the bank, not paying down the debt.

My team and I review credit cards for a living, and the relaunched Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is one of the strongest tools I've seen for stopping that interest bleed. It features an intro APR offer spanning nearly two years for balance transfers and new purchases, which is one of the longest offers available on the market right now.

Here are the full details and how it can help save money on interest.

Chase Slate is one of the best balance transfer cards of 2026

Chase relaunched the Chase Slate® card in early 2026, and it quickly joined our list of top balance transfer cards.

The headline feature is the intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, after which a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR kicks in. That's one of the longest runways available right now.

It also includes:

  • $0 annual fee
  • Purchase protection for 120 days, up to $500 per item
  • Free access to your credit score through Chase Credit Journey®
  • Possible credit limit increase in as few as six months

There's no rewards program, which is the trade-off. This card is built for one job: helping you pay as little interest as possible for as long as possible.

Chase Slate®

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Chase Slate®
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Slate®

On Chase's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter

0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
    • No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
    • Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
    • Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
    • Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
    • Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
    • Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
    • Member FDIC

What 21 months of 0% APR can save you

Let's run a real-world balance transfer example. Say you've got a $6,000 balance sitting on a credit card with a 21% APR. And let's say you're making $300 monthly payments towards this debt.

Continuing with that schedule, it would take you just over two years to pay the entire balance off, and you'd pay approximately $1,450 in interest during that time.

Now imagine you transfer that same $6,000 balance to a card offering 0% intro APR for 21 months. Here is the timeline and interest difference:

Scenario Interest Paid Months to Pay Off
Old card at 21% APR $1,450 25 months
21-month 0% intro APR card $0 21 months
Data source: Author's calculations.

In this scenario, a balance transfer would save you $1,450 in interest, plus get you out of debt four months earlier.

There is a balance transfer fee to consider: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. But even still, that's a small price to pay for wiping out $1,450 in interest charges.

Who the Chase Slate is best for

The Chase Slate® is a great choice for anyone carrying a big balance on a high-APR credit card right now. Transferring that balance over gives you almost two years of breathing room to pay down the debt without 20%+ interest compounding against you.

It's also a solid pick if you're planning a big purchase in 2026 -- like a wedding, home repair, or medical bill -- and want to pay it off over time, interest-free.

A couple of things to keep in mind: You'll likely need good credit for the best shot at approval. And Chase doesn't let you transfer balances from other Chase cards, so this works best if your existing debt is on a card from a different issuer.

Read our Chase Slate® review to learn more and apply.

The bottom line

If you've got a balance sitting on a high-APR card, every month you wait costs you real money in interest. The Chase Slate® gives you almost two full years of 0% intro APR to wipe that debt out without a single dollar going to interest charges. For most people carrying credit card debt right now, that's the most effective move you can make in 2026.

FAQs

  • Most of the time, a balance transfer wins. But if you can realistically pay off most or all of your balance in under 6 months, it might make sense to just continue paying down your current card. Here is a free online balance transfer calculator you can use to work out potential savings on your payoff plan.

  • Yes. The Chase Slate® is one of the top balance transfer cards available in 2026. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now, which means more breathing room than almost all other balance transfer cards.

  • No. Chase does not allow balance transfers between its own cards. If you have an existing balance on a Chase credit card, you will have to apply for a balance transfer card from another issuer like Citi, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, or Discover.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.