$250 Travel Credit + Earn 75,000 Miles: New Limited-Time Offer on Capital One Venture
Capital One just launched a limited-time bonus on its Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- and it's one of the best travel offers I've seen in 2026.
Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
That kind of value is almost unheard of from a card with just a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Earn up to $1,000 towards travel
Here's exactly what you get with this Capital One Venture Card offer:
- $250 Capital One Travel credit -- this must be used within your first cardholder year
- 75,000 bonus miles earned when you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months
Those 75,000 miles are worth at least $750 when redeemed for travel -- which means you're looking at up to $1,000 towards travel this upcoming year.
Most households can naturally spend $1,000-$2,000 per month on everyday expenses like groceries, gas, restaurants, and subscriptions. So just by putting your regular spending on the Capital One Venture Card, you can hit the spending requirement without any big hassle.
And once the bonus kicks in, you'll have a big stash of travel rewards ready to use. Hawaii, here we come!
Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that's worth up to $1,000 in travel.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
$250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
The easiest card I've ever used to earn travel perks
I've tested a bunch of rewards cards over the years. But here's why the Capital One Venture Card has earned a permanent spot in my wallet:
- 2X miles on every purchase
- 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Easy redemptions. You can "erase" recent travel purchases, book new trips with miles, or even redeem for cash back if you want.
- Travel-friendly perks. No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees), up to $120 TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry credit, and some handy travel protections.
Even without the boosted welcome offer, I recommend this card a lot to family and friends that want to earn great travel rewards.
What you could earn each year in miles
The welcome bonus is great. But there's a ton of value you can get each year in regular spending rewards.
Let's say you spend between $2,000 and $3,000 per month on everyday expenses. This averages out to about $30,000 in a year. At a baseline earning rate of 2X miles per dollar, you're looking at 60,000 miles each year.
That translates to $600 in travel value, just from using one card for regular purchases.
And if you spend more than that (my household does), or book travel with a higher earning rate, you'll earn way more.
Apply now: This offer won't last
Offers like this don't pop up every day -- and when they do, they certainly don't last long.
If you're planning a trip this year, or just want to start building rewards for a future one, this is a smart move. Between the travel credit and the miles bonus, this card can practically pay for itself.
Read the full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
