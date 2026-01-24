$250 Travel Credit + Earn 75,000 Miles: New Limited-Time Offer on Capital One Venture

Capital One just launched a limited-time bonus on its Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- and it's one of the best travel offers I've seen in 2026.

Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.

That kind of value is almost unheard of from a card with just a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Earn up to $1,000 towards travel

Here's exactly what you get with this Capital One Venture Card offer:

$250 Capital One Travel credit -- this must be used within your first cardholder year

-- this must be used within your first cardholder year 75,000 bonus miles earned when you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months

Those 75,000 miles are worth at least $750 when redeemed for travel -- which means you're looking at up to $1,000 towards travel this upcoming year.

Most households can naturally spend $1,000-$2,000 per month on everyday expenses like groceries, gas, restaurants, and subscriptions. So just by putting your regular spending on the Capital One Venture Card, you can hit the spending requirement without any big hassle.

And once the bonus kicks in, you'll have a big stash of travel rewards ready to use. Hawaii, here we come!