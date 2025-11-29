$285 a Month Could Erase $6,000 in Credit Card Debt Starting Today

If you're stuck carrying a credit card balance, it can feel like a never-ending grind. You make your payments, but the balance barely moves because of 20%+ interest rates.

That's where a 0% intro APR card comes in. It gives you a long runway or time (some cards offer up to 21 months) to chip away at your debt without interest getting in the way.

Paying $285 a month might sound like a tall order. But if you've got a $6,000 balance and the right 0% intro APR card, that single move could wipe out your debt in less than two years.

How a 0% intro APR card helps you get ahead

Here's how the math works when you use a balance transfer card.

Let's say you carry a $6,000 balance on a credit card charging 25% interest. If you make $285 monthly payments, you'll need 28 months to pay it off, and you'll rack up around $1,980 in interest along the way.

Now take that same $6,000 balance and transfer it to a card with a 0% intro APR for 21 months.

You'll typically pay a one-time balance transfer fee of around 3%-5% ($180-$300 in this case). But with no interest charges, those same $285 payments will knock out the balance in 21 months flat, and you'll pay $0 in interest.

All in all, that's roughly $1700+ saved in interest, and you become debt-free seven months sooner.

Compare the best balance transfer cards here with long 0% intro APR windows and low transfer fees.

How to build a payoff plan that actually works

I've coached dozens of people through balance transfer payoff plans. The ones who see the biggest results make a clear plan, and stick to it.

Here's what that looks like:

Set your monthly goal from day one

Start by dividing your total balance by the length of the 0% intro period.

So if you're aiming to pay off $6,000 in 21 months, your goal is $285 per month. Or if you're shooting to pay off $3,000 in 18 months, your monthly target is $167 per month.

That becomes your new minimum payment goal.

Set those payments to auto-pay

Life gets busy, and forgetting one single payment could cause the interest to kick in early.

So do yourself a favor and automate your monthly transfers so you never miss a deadline. This is actually good advice for any credit card you hold.

Try not to spend on the card

Some top 0% intro APR cards apply the promo rate to new purchases too. But if your goal is to get out of debt, you should really try to avoid adding to the balance. Treat it like a dedicated debt tool, not a new spending line.

Use extra cash wisely

If you get any unexpected income or a random bonus, funnel it toward the balance while the interest clock is paused. Even if it's just $50. Every extra payment goes further when interest isn't working against you.

Choosing the right 0% intro APR card

There are dozens of amazing balance transfer cards on the market. And they all have minor differences.

Some offer longer interest-free periods, some have lower transfer fees, and a few even include purchase rewards or cellphone protection perks.

To find one that fits your needs and timeline, start by checking out our top-rated 0% intro APR cards list. It's regularly updated, and highlights which offers give you the most breathing room -- so you can get ahead, not just get by.