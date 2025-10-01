3 Airport Perks of the Amex Platinum That Aren't Lounge Access
American Express Platinum Card® offers one of the widest lounge access networks in the world -- you can visit more than 1,550 lounges globally (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
But that's only one of the airport luxuries. There are a handful of lesser-known benefits that can make your travel day smoother, cheaper, and a lot less stressful.
Here are three of my favorites.
1. Breeze through security and border patrol
Standing in a TSA line that snakes out into the street is no way to start a trip. And then landing in a foreign country, only to wait another hour in the passport line is just as brutal. Been there, and it's miserable.
That's where perks like TSA PreCheck®, Global Entry, and CLEAR® Plus credits come to the rescue.
The Platinum Card® includes statement credits for these expedited security programs:
- Global Entry: Up to $120 credit every 4 years (includes TSA PreCheck®)
- TSA PreCheck®: Up to $85 credit every 4.5 years if you only want PreCheck
- CLEAR® Plus: Up to $209 annually for faster ID verification at select airports and stadiums
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Instead of removing shoes, laptops, and belts, you're strolling through the PreCheck lane and heading straight to your gate. Add CLEAR® Plus, and you'll skip most of the ID-check bottleneck completely, too.
Global Entry is a game-changer for international travel. It doesn't matter which citizenship you hold or the color of your passport. If the airport has Global Entry kiosks and you're enrolled, you basically stroll right through border patrol.
2. Cover $200 in airline incidental fees
Ever arrived at the check-in counter and realized your suitcase is overweight? Or maybe the baby sitting behind you on the flight won't stop crying so you decide to buy a few in-flight drinks to take the edge off.
Surprise fees hit even the most seasoned travelers.
The Platinum Card® gives you up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year for airline incidental fees. This covers things like:
- Checked bag fees
- Seat selection fees
- Itinerary change fees
- Pet flight fees
- In-flight snacks and beverages
- In-flight entertainment
- Terms apply; enrollment required
This credit does not cover your ticket costs, gift cards, mileage points, or duty free purchases. But it's the perfect buffer for all the little charges that add up quickly at the airport.
Instead of stressing over every add-on, you can just swipe and relax knowing you'll get the money back as a credit.
3. Travel insurance that actually protects you
I once had a friend whose bag went missing en route to Europe. Without coverage, that's a nightmare. With insurance, it's a headache that's at least financially manageable.
The Platinum Card®'s built-in travel protections are pretty amazing. When things go sideways, these perks can save you hundreds -- or even thousands.
Here's what's included:
- Trip delay insurance: Up to $500 per trip if your flight is delayed 6+ hours.
- Trip cancellation or interruption insurance: Coverage up to $10,000 per trip for eligible reasons like illness or severe weather.
- Baggage insurance: Up to $3,000 per person if your checked or carry-on bags are lost, damaged, or stolen.
- Rental car insurance: Coverage for damage or theft when you decline the rental company's collision damage waiver.
- Terms apply
These protections are like a safety net that most people don't realize the right travel rewards card might have baked into the benefits package.
The bottom line
Airport lounges are my favorite travel perk. But honestly, skipping lines, wiping out surprise fees, and being covered when things go wrong are what really make airports far less stressful.
If you travel even a few times a year, perks like these can more than offset the card's steep annual fee ($895, see rates and fees). They're the kind of small wins that make every trip smoother.
Compare the top luxury travel credit cards today and see which one matches your travel style.
