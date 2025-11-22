3 Amazon Prime Visa Tricks Most People Miss
First off -- the boosted welcome offer for the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is back!
Right now, you can get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval (exclusively for Prime members). There's no spending requirement or waiting period. Just apply and boom -- $250 is loaded to your account on approval.
To be honest, that upfront $250 (and the no annual fee) was the main reason I applied last time this promo was live.
But after using this card for a while now, I've realized it's got way more value than meets the eye -- especially during the holidays.
Here are some sneaky features Amazon shoppers should know about.
1. You can earn up to 7% back with No-Rush Shipping
Amazon recently started offering extra cash back when you select No-Rush Shipping at checkout -- but only for Prime Visa cardholders.
Instead of the regular 5% cash rewards on all Amazon orders, I've recently been seeing 6% or even 7% back on eligible items when I opt for slower delivery. There's no guarantee on which items will trigger it (and shipping times all vary), but I always scan for this option at checkout now.
For folks wanting to avoid the holiday rush and get a head start on gifts, it's a win-win.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
2. There's a hidden Amazon page with extra cash back offers
Most people completely miss the Prime Card Bonus page on Amazon.
It's a rotating lineup of extra cash back deals across all different category types. You'll see sometimes 10% to 20% cash back on these items, and that's on top of any discounts or specials on the products themself.
You'll find deals on:
- Electronics and tech
- Household staples (paper towels, laundry detergent)
- Beauty and wellness products
- Pet supplies
- Random big-ticket items (like electronics or cookware)
Just make sure you've set the Prime Visa as your payment method to activate the cash back deal.
These offers change all the time, so it's worth bookmarking the Prime Card Bonus page and checking it before placing big orders.
Pro tip: Another secret corner of Amazon worth bookmarking is Amazon Resale, formerly known as Amazon Warehouse. It's where you'll find deep discounts on open-box, pre-owned, or like-new items -- all backed by Amazon's return policy.
3. Get 5% back on travel, with legit protections
Many folks only use the Prime Visa for Amazon purchases -- myself included.
But this card doubles as a travel rewards card, because it gets you cheaper travel as well as trip protections.
Here's what you get:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- No foreign transaction fees
- Travel protections like lost luggage reimbursement, auto rental coverage, and travel accident insurance.
If you don't already have a strong travel credit card and you're planning any upcoming trips, the Prime Visa is a great card to book with. Cash back + travel protections is a combo that's rare to find on a retail card, let alone one with no annual fee.
A no-brainer card for Prime members
In my opinion, every Amazon Prime member should have a Prime Visa credit card.
There's no annual fee (well, technically you need to be a Prime Member so you're likely paying the subscription fee for that), and it gives you a flat 5% back at Amazon, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh.
And right now, there's a $250 Amazon Gift card welcome bonus that applies instantly when you get approved for the card.
Don't wait! This is a limited-time deal, perfect timing for the holidays. Learn more in our full review and apply for the Prime Visa card today.
Our Research Expert