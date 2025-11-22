3 Amazon Prime Visa Tricks Most People Miss

First off -- the boosted welcome offer for the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is back!

Right now, you can get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval (exclusively for Prime members). There's no spending requirement or waiting period. Just apply and boom -- $250 is loaded to your account on approval.

To be honest, that upfront $250 (and the no annual fee) was the main reason I applied last time this promo was live.

But after using this card for a while now, I've realized it's got way more value than meets the eye -- especially during the holidays.

Here are some sneaky features Amazon shoppers should know about.

1. You can earn up to 7% back with No-Rush Shipping

Amazon recently started offering extra cash back when you select No-Rush Shipping at checkout -- but only for Prime Visa cardholders.

Instead of the regular 5% cash rewards on all Amazon orders, I've recently been seeing 6% or even 7% back on eligible items when I opt for slower delivery. There's no guarantee on which items will trigger it (and shipping times all vary), but I always scan for this option at checkout now.

For folks wanting to avoid the holiday rush and get a head start on gifts, it's a win-win.