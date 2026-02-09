3 Balance Transfer Cards Offering 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Right Now
Right now, a few standout cards are offering 21 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers. These cards are perfect for moving high‑interest debt over and avoiding hundreds (or thousands) in interest.
If you've got lingering holiday debt or a balance that's been weighing you down for months, this could be your best shot at real breathing room.
Here are three of the best long 0% intro APR cards you can apply for right now.
1. Chase Slate®: A solid all‑around 0% intro APR
If your goal is to stop interest in its tracks and make consistent progress against debt, the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is a great place to start.
This card provides 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. A 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies thereafter.
There's no annual fee, and the intro period applies equally to purchases and transferred balances -- which gives you flexibility if you plan to put new charges on the card while paying down older ones.
Balance transfers must be completed soon after account opening, and a typical transfer fee applies. But if you can fit your moves into the initial window, this card gives you one of the longest interest‑free stretches you'll find from a major issuer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
2. Citi Simplicity® Card: Long intro APR with forgiving terms
The Citi Simplicity® Card is a standout for people who want both a long 0% APR period and a forgiving fee structure.
You'll get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods.
Unlike many cards that slam you with penalty fees or hike your APR if you slip up once, this card waives late fees and penalty rates altogether -- which can be a huge relief when you're focused on budgeting and paying down debt month after month.
This card does not offer cash back or travel perks, but the simplicity of its terms and length of the intro offer are why it earns attention from folks serious about eliminating interest.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Award-winning intro APR offer
If you want a card that goes beyond balance transfers, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great choice.
This card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.
It took the Motley Fool Money 2026 Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award in 2026, and for good reason. The card has a $0 annual fee and also includes some nice extras like up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card.
This is a card that shines most for people who really want the extended interest-free runway on both old balances and new purchases.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How to choose the right card for you
Picking the right 0% intro APR card depends on a few key details:
- Use a different issuer: You usually can't transfer a balance to another card from the same bank. Choose a card from a new issuer.
- Check the transfer window: Many cards require you to move your balance within a set number of days (usually 60-120) to qualify for the intro rate.
- Understand the fees: Balance transfer fees typically range from 3% to 5%. Factor that into your math before applying.
- Decide if you need 0% on purchases too: Some cards extend the intro APR to new purchases. That can help if you're still spending while paying down debt.
A little planning upfront can save you from being caught by surprise later.
Compare all of our top balance transfer credit cards for 2026 and find the best fit for your debt payoff plan.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.