3 Balance Transfer Cards That Are Better Than the One Your Bank Is Pushing
Ever get a letter from your bank congratulating you for being "pre-selected" for a 0% intro APR card? It feels like you just won a prize, getting offered an amazing deal that's only for you.
Sadly, the best offers rarely land in your mailbox -- it's just the card your bank is pushing this month.
I track 0% intro APR offers every day, and here are the best available right now.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: our top balance transfer pick for 2026
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. It's hands down the best option for anyone with a large balance.
Not only do you get one of the longest promo windows available, this card also has a low intro balance transfer fee. So it saves you on interest, and fees!
- Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
If the card your bank is pushing on you has less than 21 months of 0% intro APR, get the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card instead.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: get matching intro APR windows for old and new debt
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026. Its biggest strength is its dual promo APR window on both balance transfers as well as new purchases.
- Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter.
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
I've watched a friend save over $2,000 in interest using this card. You can transfer a balance, and use the card for new spending while paying no interest on either.
One small catch: The balance transfer fee is on the high side. So it's best if you're financing new purchases, not solely focused on a balance transfer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: rewards while you clear a smaller balance
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) is technically a "cash back" card. So it likely isn't promoted to people who want to save interest and do balance transfers.
But, it has a sneaky little 0% intro APR offer that works well for people with smaller balances. The promo window is a little shorter, but it covers both new purchases and balance transfers.
- Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.
- Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
And the best part is you can keep it long term. Most balance transfer cards are kind of useless after the regular APR kicks back in. But this one keeps earning rewards, and even earned our Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026 award!
It's the pick if your balance is modest and you want a card you'll keep using long after the debt is gone.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The best deal usually isn't in your mailbox
Shopping around for 0% intro APR offers is smarter than just accepting the first deal you come across.
Each card has unique benefits that match the type of balance transfer you're trying to do. And your overall situation comes into play, too, whether you want new purchases covered or long-term rewards.
The cards above are our top picks right now. But if you want to browse the entire catalog of offers, see the best balance transfer cards for 2026 from all different issuers.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.