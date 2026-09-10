3 Balance Transfer Cards That Are Better Than the One Your Bank Is Pushing

Ever get a letter from your bank congratulating you for being "pre-selected" for a 0% intro APR card? It feels like you just won a prize, getting offered an amazing deal that's only for you. Sadly, the best offers rarely land in your mailbox -- it's just the card your bank is pushing this month. I track 0% intro APR offers every day, and here are the best available right now. 1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: our top balance transfer pick for 2026 The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. It's hands down the best option for anyone with a large balance. Not only do you get one of the longest promo windows available, this card also has a low intro balance transfer fee. So it saves you on interest, and fees! Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after. Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). If the card your bank is pushing on you has less than 21 months of 0% intro APR, get the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card instead.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: get matching intro APR windows for old and new debt The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026. Its biggest strength is its dual promo APR window on both balance transfers as well as new purchases. Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter. Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5 I've watched a friend save over $2,000 in interest using this card. You can transfer a balance, and use the card for new spending while paying no interest on either. One small catch: The balance transfer fee is on the high side. So it's best if you're financing new purchases, not solely focused on a balance transfer.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: rewards while you clear a smaller balance The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) is technically a "cash back" card. So it likely isn't promoted to people who want to save interest and do balance transfers. But, it has a sneaky little 0% intro APR offer that works well for people with smaller balances. The promo window is a little shorter, but it covers both new purchases and balance transfers. Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after.

0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months; an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after. Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. And the best part is you can keep it long term. Most balance transfer cards are kind of useless after the regular APR kicks back in. But this one keeps earning rewards, and even earned our Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026 award! It's the pick if your balance is modest and you want a card you'll keep using long after the debt is gone.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

= Good

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC

