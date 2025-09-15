3 Best Credit Cards With 2% Cash Back and No Annual Fee

Published on Sept. 15, 2025

By: Joel O'Leary

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Let's be real: Most people don't want a complicated credit card. They just want something that earns steady rewards, doesn't charge annoying fees, and works for everything they buy.

That's where flat-rate cash back cards come in. And earning 2% back on everything you buy is the gold standard.

Here are my top picks for people that just want easy rewards with no annual fee.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

My absolute favorite flat-rate cash rewards card is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

It not only received a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team (which is no easy feat!), but it also recently won our 2025 Best Cash Back Card award.

This card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No catch.

So grabbing coffee, buying concert tickets, or paying your phone bill all counts and earns the same 2% cash rewards rate.

New members can also earn a $200 cash rewards welcome offer after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases -- which is perfect if you've got a big expense coming up or want to pay off a balance interest-free. An ongoing variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

There's no annual fee to worry about, so all the rewards are pure gravy.

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

2. Citi Double Cash® Card

This card rewards people with responsible usage. You'll earn an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is one of the longest deals out there. An ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

It has a great welcome offer too: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

With a $0 annual fee and steady flat-rate rewards, this is the kind of card you'll want to keep around for the long haul.

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
4.90/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

2% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

$200

  • This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

    • High cash back
    • 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No 0% intro APR on purchases
    • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
    • Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
    • Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
    • Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
    • If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

3. Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

This card only earns 2% cash back on all purchases for the first year from account opening. After that, the base rate drops to 1.5%.

Still, it made my favorites list because existing Bank of America customers might be able to squeeze out extra value from their rewards.

As part of Bank of America's Preferred Rewards® program, your cash back can get a 25% to 75% boost depending on which banking tier you fall into. It's a sneaky little pick for anyone who already banks with BofA and maintains a higher balance across accounts there.

There's also a $200 cash back bonus offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days, a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases, and a $0 annual fee. A regular ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the 0% intro APR period.

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
4.70/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

1.5%-2% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

$200 cash back

  • This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)

    • Unlimited cash back
    • Sign-up bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No bonus categories
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
    • New Offer! Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn.
    • Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
    • With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back with Preferred Rewards. The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.
    • No annual fee.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Just easy, flat-rate rewards

If you're not earning at least 1.5% to 2% back on your everyday spending, picking up a new flat-rate card is an easy win.

Personally, I use one for my "everything else" spending that doesn't fit into a travel or bonus category with my main credit card. It's the perfect companion.

Ready to earn more with less effort? Compare all the top flat-rate cash back cards and start racking up rewards today.

Joel O'Leary
Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.