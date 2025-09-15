3 Best Credit Cards With 2% Cash Back and No Annual Fee

Let's be real: Most people don't want a complicated credit card. They just want something that earns steady rewards, doesn't charge annoying fees, and works for everything they buy.

That's where flat-rate cash back cards come in. And earning 2% back on everything you buy is the gold standard.

Here are my top picks for people that just want easy rewards with no annual fee.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

My absolute favorite flat-rate cash rewards card is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

It not only received a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team (which is no easy feat!), but it also recently won our 2025 Best Cash Back Card award.

This card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No catch.

So grabbing coffee, buying concert tickets, or paying your phone bill all counts and earns the same 2% cash rewards rate.

New members can also earn a $200 cash rewards welcome offer after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases -- which is perfect if you've got a big expense coming up or want to pay off a balance interest-free. An ongoing variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

There's no annual fee to worry about, so all the rewards are pure gravy.