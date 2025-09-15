3 Best Credit Cards With 2% Cash Back and No Annual Fee
Let's be real: Most people don't want a complicated credit card. They just want something that earns steady rewards, doesn't charge annoying fees, and works for everything they buy.
That's where flat-rate cash back cards come in. And earning 2% back on everything you buy is the gold standard.
Here are my top picks for people that just want easy rewards with no annual fee.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
My absolute favorite flat-rate cash rewards card is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
It not only received a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team (which is no easy feat!), but it also recently won our 2025 Best Cash Back Card award.
This card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No catch.
So grabbing coffee, buying concert tickets, or paying your phone bill all counts and earns the same 2% cash rewards rate.
New members can also earn a $200 cash rewards welcome offer after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases -- which is perfect if you've got a big expense coming up or want to pay off a balance interest-free. An ongoing variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
There's no annual fee to worry about, so all the rewards are pure gravy.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card
This card rewards people with responsible usage. You'll earn an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which is one of the longest deals out there. An ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
It has a great welcome offer too: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
With a $0 annual fee and steady flat-rate rewards, this is the kind of card you'll want to keep around for the long haul.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
This card only earns 2% cash back on all purchases for the first year from account opening. After that, the base rate drops to 1.5%.
Still, it made my favorites list because existing Bank of America customers might be able to squeeze out extra value from their rewards.
As part of Bank of America's Preferred Rewards® program, your cash back can get a 25% to 75% boost depending on which banking tier you fall into. It's a sneaky little pick for anyone who already banks with BofA and maintains a higher balance across accounts there.
There's also a $200 cash back bonus offer after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days, a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases, and a $0 annual fee. A regular ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the 0% intro APR period.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
1.5%-2% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)
-
- Unlimited cash back
- Sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR offer
- No bonus categories
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- New Offer! Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn.
- Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back with Preferred Rewards. The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Just easy, flat-rate rewards
If you're not earning at least 1.5% to 2% back on your everyday spending, picking up a new flat-rate card is an easy win.
Personally, I use one for my "everything else" spending that doesn't fit into a travel or bonus category with my main credit card. It's the perfect companion.
Ready to earn more with less effort? Compare all the top flat-rate cash back cards and start racking up rewards today.
Our Research Expert