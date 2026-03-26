3 Cards That Could Save You $1,000+ on Travel in 2026

Plenty of credit cards can help you save a few hundred bucks here and there. But what if you're looking for more than that -- say, $1,000+ in savings in your first year?

If so, you're in the right place. With their valuable perks and strong bonuses, the three cards below can get you four-figure savings in your first 12 months. Plus, they all have plenty of ongoing benefits that can justify their annual fee year after year.

Here are three credit cards that can save you $1,000+ in travel in 2026.

1. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Act fast to earn up to $1,000 towards travel

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is already one of the bigger bargains in the world of travel cards -- and its current limited-time early spend bonus makes it even better.

Right now, new users can enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening -- that's worth up to $1,000 towards travel.

The $250 toward travel is a nice add-on to the card's usual 75,000-point offer. You'll also get:

5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase

on every purchase A $120 statement credit when you use your Capital One Venture Card to apply for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

All told, that's $1,120 in first-year value before calculating any earnings from spending -- 11 times the Capital One Venture Card's $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).