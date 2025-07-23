3 Cards That Offer 0% Intro APR for 18-Plus Months

Published on July 23, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Credit card debt can feel like trying to fill a bucket with a hole in the bottom. You pour in money every month, but the balance barely moves.

If you're stuck in that struggle, it's time to plug the hole.

Right now, a few top-rated credit cards are offering intro APRs of 18 months or more. That means no interest on transferred balances, and in some cases, purchases too. You'll have over a year and a half to catch your breath, make real progress, and stop losing money to interest.

1. Best for super long 0% intro APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

    Read Full Review
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

If you're looking for one of the longest 0% intro APRs possible, this is the card you want.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases -- one of the longest offers for all balance transfer cards.

Keep in mind: Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days to qualify for the promo rate. And there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

2. Best for flexibility and no surprise fees: Citi Simplicity® Card

Citi Simplicity® Card

Citi Simplicity® Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No late fees
    • No penalty APR
    • Choose your own payment date
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock

This next card has none of the frustrating late fees or penalties some cards sneak in.

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and 12 months on Purchases. After that, the regular ongoing APR of 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) applies.

There's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. This means your rate won't jump even if you miss a payment.

Just make sure to complete any balance transfers within the first four months to qualify for the intro offer.

3. Best for earning rewards: Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Fair to Excellent (580-850)

Fair to Excellent (580-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

2% cash back

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

$200

  • This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

    Read Full Review
    • High cash back
    • 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No 0% intro APR on purchases
    • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
    • Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
    • Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
    • Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
    • If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Most 0% intro APR cards don't offer rewards. But the Citi Double Cash® Card breaks that mold.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, followed by an ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR. (There's no intro APR for new purchases.)

The standout difference with this card: You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That's pretty good for a card with no annual fee!

This card is ideal if you want to transfer a balance now and continue using the card for everyday spending later.

So, which one's right for you?

Think about what your biggest challenge is right now.

Looking for even more options? Explore all the best 0% intro APR card options here and choose the one that suits your debt payoff goals.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.