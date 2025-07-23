3 Cards That Offer 0% Intro APR for 18-Plus Months
Credit card debt can feel like trying to fill a bucket with a hole in the bottom. You pour in money every month, but the balance barely moves.
If you're stuck in that struggle, it's time to plug the hole.
Right now, a few top-rated credit cards are offering intro APRs of 18 months or more. That means no interest on transferred balances, and in some cases, purchases too. You'll have over a year and a half to catch your breath, make real progress, and stop losing money to interest.
1. Best for super long 0% intro APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
If you're looking for one of the longest 0% intro APRs possible, this is the card you want.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases -- one of the longest offers for all balance transfer cards.
Keep in mind: Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days to qualify for the promo rate. And there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
2. Best for flexibility and no surprise fees: Citi Simplicity® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
This next card has none of the frustrating late fees or penalties some cards sneak in.
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and 12 months on Purchases. After that, the regular ongoing APR of 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) applies.
There's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. This means your rate won't jump even if you miss a payment.
Just make sure to complete any balance transfers within the first four months to qualify for the intro offer.
3. Best for earning rewards: Citi Double Cash® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Most 0% intro APR cards don't offer rewards. But the Citi Double Cash® Card breaks that mold.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, followed by an ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR. (There's no intro APR for new purchases.)
The standout difference with this card: You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That's pretty good for a card with no annual fee!
This card is ideal if you want to transfer a balance now and continue using the card for everyday spending later.
So, which one's right for you?
Think about what your biggest challenge is right now.
- If you need maximum time to pay off debt, go with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. You'll get 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card now.
- If you want simplicity and peace of mind, the Citi Simplicity® Card is a winner. It gives you lots of time, no fees, and won't raise your rate if you make a late payment. Click here to apply today (see rates and fees).
- And if you want to pay down debt and earn rewards along the way, the Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the only cards that offers both. Apply now for a long 0% intro APR period, plus cash back rewards (see rates and fees).
Looking for even more options? Explore all the best 0% intro APR card options here and choose the one that suits your debt payoff goals.
