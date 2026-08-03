3 Cards That Offer 21 Months of 0% Intro APR in August 2026

If you want as much breathing room as possible from high-interest debt, you probably want one of the three credit cards listed here.

Right now, these top options are offering 21 months of 0% intro APR to pay off debt or a big purchase interest-free. All three have no annual fee, too -- but when it comes to variable APR and additional perks, they differ a bit.

Here's what to know about our three favorite 21-month 0% intro APR cards available this month.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long intro APR offer, plus cellphone protection

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on your credit.

Balance transfers must post within 120 days of opening to qualify for the intro rate, and the transfer fee amounts to 5%, min: $5. You'll also get $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. It's my go-to suggestion for anyone financing a big purchase or moving debt off a higher-rate card.

Also keep in mind that you can't transfer a balance from a different card on the same issuer; i.e., from one Chase card to another. With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, though, you can transfer balances from basically all the top issuers -- Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One, and more.