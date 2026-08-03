3 Cards That Offer 21 Months of 0% Intro APR in August 2026
If you want as much breathing room as possible from high-interest debt, you probably want one of the three credit cards listed here.
Right now, these top options are offering 21 months of 0% intro APR to pay off debt or a big purchase interest-free. All three have no annual fee, too -- but when it comes to variable APR and additional perks, they differ a bit.
Here's what to know about our three favorite 21-month 0% intro APR cards available this month.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long intro APR offer, plus cellphone protection
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on your credit.
Balance transfers must post within 120 days of opening to qualify for the intro rate, and the transfer fee amounts to 5%, min: $5. You'll also get $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. It's my go-to suggestion for anyone financing a big purchase or moving debt off a higher-rate card.
Also keep in mind that you can't transfer a balance from a different card on the same issuer; i.e., from one Chase card to another. With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, though, you can transfer balances from basically all the top issuers -- Chase, Amex, Citi, Capital One, and more.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Slate®: Same window with additional perks
The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) also offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR kicks in.
The balance transfer fee is the same as above: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Where the Chase Slate® might pull ahead for you, though, is in the additional perks.
Cardholders get access to Chase Offers, which provides targeted discounts and statement credits on everyday purchases, along with six months of free DashPass, and up to $10 off select DoorDash orders each quarter.
Chase is one of the more popular issuers out there. If your existing debt is on a Chase credit card, you'll want to stay away from the Chase Slate®. If not, though, it's another great option, especially if you're a DoorDash user.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
3. BankAmericard® credit card: The lowest ongoing APR
The BankAmericard® credit card gives you 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
The ongoing APR is noticeably lower than the other two cards featured here.
That's a big deal if you think you might carry a balance past 21 months. Like the other two cards, there's no annual fee and no earning rates or rewards.
This one's worth a look if you think you'll still be paying down your balance once the 21 billing cycles is up.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Which 0% intro APR card should you pick?
If a low ongoing APR after month 21 is your top priority, the BankAmericard® credit card wins. If you want cellphone protection and a less popular issuer, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the choice. And if you want added perks like DashPass access, the Chase Slate® is the way to go.
Whichever one you choose, you're getting basically the longest 0% window you can find, on both purchases and balance transfers. And if you want more options beyond these three, check out our full list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
FAQs
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These cards typically require good to excellent credit, which is generally estimated to be a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Approval also depends on your income and existing debt. If your score falls short, work on paying down other balances before applying.
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Opening one causes a small, temporary dip from the credit check and new account. Over time, paying down debt and lowering your credit utilization typically helps your score more than the dip hurts it. The net effect is usually positive.
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A balance transfer card is usually better if you can pay off the debt within the 0% intro window. A personal loan makes more sense for larger balances or longer payoff timelines, since it offers a fixed rate and fixed monthly payment.
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