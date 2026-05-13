3 Cash Back Cards With 0% Intro APR for 15+ Months in 2026, Ranked

The average American household carries roughly $6,523 in credit card debt right now, according to Federal Reserve data -- and with average APRs sitting at 21%, that balance can drain over $1,300 a year in interest alone.

The good news: a small group of cash back credit cards have 0% intro APR offers for up to 15 months or more on balance transfers -- which means you can pay no interest on existing debt, while still earning cash back rewards on regular spending.

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of credit card offers each year. These three are top picks right now.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited® -- overall top pick

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 award for a simple reason. It's a rare card that combines a flat-rate cash back program with bonus categories most people actually use.