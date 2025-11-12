3 Chase Cards That Belong in Every Wallet

Here's the truth: Some credit cards just pull their weight better than others. I've tested dozens of cards over the years -- cash back, travel, 0% intro APR, you name it -- and I always find myself coming back to the same core few. Not because I'm loyal to a logo, but because the math makes sense. Today, I'll walk you through three Chase cards that have earned a permanent spot in my wallet. Two of them just won major awards and have $0 annual fees! 1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: The set-it-and-forget-it rewards machine I've had this card for over 10 years, and it's the cornerstone of my entire card strategy. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won the Best Cash Back Card award for 2026 from Motley Fool Money, and honestly, I'm not surprised. Here's what you get: $0 annual fee

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases -- with no caps or rotating categories That last part is what makes this card sneaky valuable. Most cash back cards either have spending caps for high earning categories, or a baseline 1% back rate for general spending. But this one's just a solid earner across the board. And with no annual fee, all the cash back is pure upside. Sometimes I'll go many months without using this card (because I'm testing or maximizing rewards on others), but I never have to worry about fees or getting my money's worth. I'll probably never get rid of this card.

2026 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

4.80/5

4.80/5

Credit Score:

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.74% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC



2. Prime Visa: Best retail card for Amazon + Whole Foods loyalists If you're an Amazon Prime member (a paying member -- not using a family login 😉), the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is a no-brainer perk you need. I applied and got mine earlier this year, and it just took home the Best Retail Card award for 2026. With the Prime Visa, you earn: 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases There's no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and you can redeem all rewards when you're checking out on Amazon (or you can get a statement credit via Chase). If you're an Amazon and Whole Foods regular, all your groceries, impulse gift purchases, and random charger cords all earn 5% back. That adds up fast -- especially for families like mine who 1-click buy first and think later.

Prime Visa

Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

4.30/5

4.30/5

Credit Score:

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

Limited-time offer

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases 1% - 5% back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Bottom Line If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards Instant Amazon gift card No annual fee Consumer and travel protections No 0% intro APR offer Requires Prime membership

Card Details Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases No annual credit card fee No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day Member FDIC



3. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: The gateway to travel rewards The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is widely considered one of the best starter travel cards. And it still holds up, especially for folks who want flexible, high-value rewards. This card has a $95 annual fee, but the rewards are quickly worth it. Here's the overview of what you'll get: $50 annual hotel credit

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases Plus, there's a 10% anniversary boost of all the points you earned throughout the year. The real secret sauce to this travel card is that these aren't just "points." They're Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, which are super flexible. You can transfer them to a handful of airline and hotel partners (typically at a 1:1 ratio, but sometimes higher), and stretch the value even further with deals via Chase's Points Boost feature.

2026 Award Winner

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

5.00/5

5.00/5

Credit Score:

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees

Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.74% - 27.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC

