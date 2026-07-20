3 Credit Card Bonuses Worth $1,000 or More That You Can Earn Right Now
The average welcome bonus on a credit card is valued around $311, according to Motley Fool Money research. So earning $1,000 on a single offer is over triple that, and worth paying attention to.
My wife and I open at least one or two new credit cards every year for this reason. It pretty much doubles whatever regular rewards we earn in a year, with spending we were going to do anyway.
Here are three great deals right now in July 2026, worth $1,000 or more.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: 100,000 bonus points and a flexible travel program
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has a limited time welcome offer -- ending soon. It's a fantastic card I'd recommend to anyone getting into travel rewards, and just got a benefits refresh in June 2026.
Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Annual fee: $95
Who it's best for: This is my No. 1 recommended entry-level travel card. It's perfect for anyone graduating from cash back into travel rewards who wants perks that easily justify the fee. If you eat out often and take a trip or two a year, this is the one.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
2. American Express Platinum Card®: a massive welcome bonus offer and premium travel perks
The American Express Platinum Card® is the premium travel card, built around luxury travel, high-end lifestyle spending, and exclusive perks. It carries the biggest potential welcome bonus offer of the three cards on this list.
Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Annual fee: $895 (see rates and fees)
Who it's best for: This card makes sense when the perks match how you travel. The Platinum Card® stacks $3,500+ in credits and perks (terms apply; enrollment may be required) against the $895 fee (see rates and fees). So if you're flying enough to enjoy the lounges and your spending lines up with the credits, you come out well ahead.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: a $1,000 cash bonus with no annual fee
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is running the biggest welcome offer I've seen on this card. And it's extremely rare for a card with no annual fee. This card earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, and has an intro APR offer on purchases for businesses just getting off the ground.
Welcome offer: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Annual fee: $0
Who it's best for: I recommend this card to most small businesses as a starter business card. It's also great for freelancers, or busy side-hustlers with steady monthly expenses. The welcome bonus requires a decent chunk of real spend, so it fits an established business over a brand-new gig.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
The biggest offer is not always the right one
The "biggest" welcome offer doesn't automatically make it the "best" card for you. Sure, a $1,000 cash bonus is a nice haul, but if the card doesn't match you long term, it's a fleeting reward.
Plenty of cards offer smaller welcome bonuses in the $200 to $300 range. They're easy to earn and require only a small amount of spending to qualify. Many also have no annual fee which means you can keep it longer term without cost.
Compare the best credit card welcome offers available right now and match one to your budget before you apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here