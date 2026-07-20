3 Credit Card Bonuses Worth $1,000 or More That You Can Earn Right Now

The average welcome bonus on a credit card is valued around $311, according to Motley Fool Money research. So earning $1,000 on a single offer is over triple that, and worth paying attention to.

My wife and I open at least one or two new credit cards every year for this reason. It pretty much doubles whatever regular rewards we earn in a year, with spending we were going to do anyway.

Here are three great deals right now in July 2026, worth $1,000 or more.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: 100,000 bonus points and a flexible travel program

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has a limited time welcome offer -- ending soon. It's a fantastic card I'd recommend to anyone getting into travel rewards, and just got a benefits refresh in June 2026.

Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee: $95

Who it's best for: This is my No. 1 recommended entry-level travel card. It's perfect for anyone graduating from cash back into travel rewards who wants perks that easily justify the fee. If you eat out often and take a trip or two a year, this is the one.