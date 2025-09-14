3 Credit Card Bonuses Worth $750 or More in September 2025

Looking for a good credit card with a sky-high welcome bonus? If so, now's a great time to apply for a Chase card.

Right now, three of Chase's most popular cards are offering bonuses worth $750 or more. Beyond that, they all offer solid spending rewards, perks, and more.

Here's a closer look at some of Chase's top card offers.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

If you want strong travel perks with a low annual fee of $95, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) delivers. Its current sign-up bonus is 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. With Points Boost, it can be worth even more -- your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card points can be worth 1.5x as much on select airline and hotel bookings and 1.75x as much on select premium cabin flight tickets.

Other perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card include:

A $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel

At least one year of complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value.

The versatile $50 hotel credit can effectively cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45. And with valuable earning rates like 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, you can earn tons of rewards to put toward your next trip.

Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today to earn the sign-up bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.