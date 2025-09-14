3 Credit Card Bonuses Worth $750 or More in September 2025
Looking for a good credit card with a sky-high welcome bonus? If so, now's a great time to apply for a Chase card.
Right now, three of Chase's most popular cards are offering bonuses worth $750 or more. Beyond that, they all offer solid spending rewards, perks, and more.
Here's a closer look at some of Chase's top card offers.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
If you want strong travel perks with a low annual fee of $95, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) delivers. Its current sign-up bonus is 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. With Points Boost, it can be worth even more -- your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card points can be worth 1.5x as much on select airline and hotel bookings and 1.75x as much on select premium cabin flight tickets.
Other perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card include:
- A $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel
- At least one year of complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value.
The versatile $50 hotel credit can effectively cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45. And with valuable earning rates like 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, you can earn tons of rewards to put toward your next trip.
Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today to earn the sign-up bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering a strong limited-time bonus of $900 after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Rewards can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, travel, or even shopping with Amazon and PayPal.
The Chase Ink Business Cash has a $0 annual fee and has a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 12 months. (The regular 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
Its biggest appeal, however, is its valuable earning rates:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Ready to earn a $900 bonus? Read our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to learn more and apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 25.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $900 bonus cash back
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $900 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has the same limited-time bonus as the Chase Ink Business Cash: $900 when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months, with the same redemption options for cash back, travel, gift cards, and more.
Like the Chase Ink Business Cash, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited has a $0 annual fee and a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months. (The regular 17.49% - 23.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
Instead of bonus categories, though, this card keeps things simple with a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- no need to track spending caps or bonus categories.
These are two of the better business cards on the market, so you really can't go wrong here. No matter which you prefer, though, you'll want to apply soon -- these offers won't last long.
Read our review of the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card today to apply and start earning your $900 bonus.
Earn $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Don’t miss your shot at one of the biggest Ink Unlimited bonuses we’ve seen.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 23.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $900 bonus cash back
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $900 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
