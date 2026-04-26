3 Credit Cards That Can Help You Save on Ozempic (and Other Rx Costs)

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Depending on your insurance plan, Ozempic can run anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $1,200 a month at list price. That's a significant out-of-pocket expense, and it adds up fast.

The first place to look for savings is pharmacy discount programs. Sites like GoodRx and SingleCare can sometimes cut prescription costs by up to 80% -- no insurance required. That alone is worth checking before you pay full price at the counter.

But there's a second lever most people overlook: credit card cash back. A handful of cards offer elevated rewards on drugstore and pharmacy purchases, which means every Rx run -- Ozempic or otherwise -- can earn you something back.

Here are three worth knowing about.

1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- for flexible category cash back

This card lets you choose your own category to earn the highest reward rate -- and "drug stores and pharmacies" is a category which you can select.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Pharmacy rewards: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.

If you're spending consistently at the pharmacy, selecting drugstores as your category puts that elevated rate directly to work.

Worth noting: The 6% first-year rate and the 3% ongoing rate both apply against the $2,500 quarterly combined cap across your choice category and grocery/wholesale club purchases. If you're a heavy drugstore spender, it's worth tracking where you are in that quarterly window.