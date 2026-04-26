3 Credit Cards That Can Help You Save on Ozempic (and Other Rx Costs)
Offer Status
Citi Custom Cash® Card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.
Depending on your insurance plan, Ozempic can run anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $1,200 a month at list price. That's a significant out-of-pocket expense, and it adds up fast.
The first place to look for savings is pharmacy discount programs. Sites like GoodRx and SingleCare can sometimes cut prescription costs by up to 80% -- no insurance required. That alone is worth checking before you pay full price at the counter.
But there's a second lever most people overlook: credit card cash back. A handful of cards offer elevated rewards on drugstore and pharmacy purchases, which means every Rx run -- Ozempic or otherwise -- can earn you something back.
Here are three worth knowing about.
1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- for flexible category cash back
This card lets you choose your own category to earn the highest reward rate -- and "drug stores and pharmacies" is a category which you can select.
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Pharmacy rewards: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
If you're spending consistently at the pharmacy, selecting drugstores as your category puts that elevated rate directly to work.
Worth noting: The 6% first-year rate and the 3% ongoing rate both apply against the $2,500 quarterly combined cap across your choice category and grocery/wholesale club purchases. If you're a heavy drugstore spender, it's worth tracking where you are in that quarterly window.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited® -- for flat-rate drugstore cash back
Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earns flat-rate cash back, with elevated rates on travel, dining, and drug store purchases.
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn $250 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Pharmacy rewards: You'll earn 3% cash back on drugstore purchases, no spending cap or category selection required. If your pharmacy runs qualify as a drugstore purchase -- which they typically do at chains like CVS or Walgreens -- every swipe earns at that rate.
This is the simplest option on the list if you prefer a set-it-and-forget-it approach to rewards. It's also better for large pharmacy budgets because there's no spending cap or limit to rewards.
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Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend. Ends at 9 AM EST on 4/30/2026.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $250 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $250 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- that's 50% back on your spend, and one of the best bonuses we’ve ever seen. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Bonus tip: Another no-annual-fee option in the Chase ecosystem that earns 3% cash back on dining and drugstores is the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees). Plus, with this card you'll also earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. These rotating categories give cardholders the chance to earn a top cash back rate on even more popular shopping categories throughout the year.
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Chase Freedom Flex®
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®
On Chase's Secure Website.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$200 bonus Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
|5% cash back offer 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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3. Citi Custom Cash® Card -- for automatic category optimization
The Citi Custom Cash® Card earns 5% cash back in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent) -- automatically. Drugstores are one of the qualifying categories.
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Pharmacy rewards: If drugstore spending is your top category in a given month, you earn 5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases that billing cycle, then 1% after. The card adjusts automatically -- you don't choose the category yourself.
One thing to keep in mind: the 5% rate only applies to your single highest-spend category each billing cycle, up to $500. If another spending category edges out drugstores in a given month, the rate won't apply there. Consistent pharmacy spenders with relatively concentrated spending habits tend to get the most out of this one.
The bottom line
None of these cards require a specific prescription or spending reason -- they're general-purpose cash back cards that happen to reward drugstore and pharmacy purchases.
Pairing one with a discount program like GoodRx or SingleCare gives you two separate savings levers working at the same time. The cash back won't cover the full cost of a high-priced medication, but on regular pharmacy runs, it adds up to real money over time.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.