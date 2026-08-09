3 Credit Cards That Come With 0% Intro APR Until 2028

The average American carries $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's average rates, that balance quietly piles up well over $1,000 in interest a year.

A 0% intro APR card stops that clock cold. And these three cards right now give you until 2028 to pay down a balance without paying a cent of interest.

Each one comes from a different bank, and that matters. You can't move a balance between two cards from the same issuer, so the right pick often depends on where your debt sits today. Here's how the three stack up, and how to tell which one belongs in your wallet.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best for: Clearing old debt and financing new purchases together.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, running well into 2028. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

That long, flexible window makes it my first pick for most people.

It also adds up to $600 a year in cellphone protection (with a $25 deductible) when you pay your phone bill with the card. Most payoff cards skip perks like that entirely.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards, but that's the trade every long 0% card makes. That mix of length and flexibility won it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.