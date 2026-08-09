3 Credit Cards That Come With 0% Intro APR Until 2028
The average American carries $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's average rates, that balance quietly piles up well over $1,000 in interest a year.
A 0% intro APR card stops that clock cold. And these three cards right now give you until 2028 to pay down a balance without paying a cent of interest.
Each one comes from a different bank, and that matters. You can't move a balance between two cards from the same issuer, so the right pick often depends on where your debt sits today. Here's how the three stack up, and how to tell which one belongs in your wallet.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Best for: Clearing old debt and financing new purchases together.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, running well into 2028. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That long, flexible window makes it my first pick for most people.
It also adds up to $600 a year in cellphone protection (with a $25 deductible) when you pay your phone bill with the card. Most payoff cards skip perks like that entirely.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards, but that's the trade every long 0% card makes. That mix of length and flexibility won it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. BankAmericard® credit card
Best for: A gentler ongoing APR if payoff runs long.
The BankAmericard® credit card offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's nearly two years to wipe out a balance interest free.
It stands out with one of the lowest ongoing APR ranges of these three cards, plus no penalty APR if you miss a payment. Your leftover debt resets to a gentler rate than most cards charge.
Obviously your goal is to clear your entire balance before the promo term ends. But if you're not sure 21 months is enough time, this is your safety net.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Chase Slate®
Best for: Financing a big upcoming purchase.
The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) gives you 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, stretching into 2028. After the intro period, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
On paper, its intro offer nearly mirrors the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Where it pulls ahead is new spending. The Chase Slate® adds purchase protection and an extended warranty, which the other two leave out. That makes it my pick when a big expense is coming, like an appliance, a repair, or a medical bill.
It skips rewards and charges a foreign transaction fee, so keep it for planned spending at home. Used that way, it turns a scary purchase into a calm, interest-free plan.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
When a shorter intro APR makes sense
A shorter intro APR window can be the smarter choice when your balance is small enough to clear in under a year. Some folks don't need the maximum runway.
There are plenty of cards that offer shorter 0% intro APR terms, and also earn ongoing rewards for new spending. This means they pull double-duty, and you can keep using them well after the debt is cleared.
Compare all our top 0% intro APR cards for 2026 and match the runway to the balance you actually have.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.