3 Credit Cards That Could Save You $750+ on Travel in 2026

Looking to save big on your next getaway -- like really, really big? The right travel card can help you do it.

With great perks and juicy welcome bonuses, the three cards below can help you save hundreds of dollars in travel in your first year. They're all worth a look -- but deciding which one's best for you will come down to your spending habits and lifestyle. Here's what to know.

1. American Express Platinum Card®: $1,300+ in travel perks and a sky-high welcome bonus offer

Best for: Big spenders and frequent flyers

Bad news first: The American Express Platinum Card® comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But here's the good news: It's probably the most valuable luxury card out there.

The Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in total annual perks, including over $1,300 in travel benefits. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)

A $209 annual CLEAR+ Credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual Uber One Credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The Platinum Card® also comes with a sky-high welcome bonus offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

If you redeem those points for travel through Amex at the standard rate of $0.01 per point, that's a whopping $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. That's almost double the annual fee right there.