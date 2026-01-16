3 Credit Cards That Could Save You $750+ on Travel in 2026

Travel costs keep climbing. Flights, hotels, rental cars -- all of it adds up fast. The good news is that the fastest way to cut that bill isn't hunting for deals at midnight. It's picking the right credit card.

The biggest kickstart comes from welcome offers. Some cards are handing out the equivalent of $750 in travel value right out of the gate, and you can earn it with spending you'd already do anyway.

My team and I track rewards programs constantly, and these three cards stand out for 2026.

1. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Simple rewards, big upfront value

If you want clean math and fast results, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is for you. The welcome offer alone puts you ahead of almost all travel cards, and it continues to earn high rates throughout the year.

Bonus offer: Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening -- that's $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards.

What really makes this card one of our favorites is how easy the rewards program is. Every regular purchase earns the same flat rate of 2X miles, so you don't have to remember categories or rotating promotion calendars. You just swipe and earn miles on everything.

Redeeming miles is straightforward too. You can offset recent travel purchases or book directly through the Capital One travel portal.