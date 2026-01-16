3 Credit Cards That Could Save You $750+ on Travel in 2026
Travel costs keep climbing. Flights, hotels, rental cars -- all of it adds up fast. The good news is that the fastest way to cut that bill isn't hunting for deals at midnight. It's picking the right credit card.
The biggest kickstart comes from welcome offers. Some cards are handing out the equivalent of $750 in travel value right out of the gate, and you can earn it with spending you'd already do anyway.
My team and I track rewards programs constantly, and these three cards stand out for 2026.
1. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Simple rewards, big upfront value
If you want clean math and fast results, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is for you. The welcome offer alone puts you ahead of almost all travel cards, and it continues to earn high rates throughout the year.
Bonus offer: Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening -- that's $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards.
What really makes this card one of our favorites is how easy the rewards program is. Every regular purchase earns the same flat rate of 2X miles, so you don't have to remember categories or rotating promotion calendars. You just swipe and earn miles on everything.
Redeeming miles is straightforward too. You can offset recent travel purchases or book directly through the Capital One travel portal.
Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Crowd favorite for a reason
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the darling of the travel card world. It also has a massive welcome offer for new cardholders, and earns easy rewards on both travel and everyday spending.
Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. This bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
What makes this card a favorite for travelers is the flexibility when redeeming rewards. Points can be redeemed in multiple ways, including transferring to airline and hotel partners for potentially outsized value if you enjoy deal hunting.
For travelers who want strong rewards without feeling overwhelmed, this card hits a sweet spot between power and usability.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Easy rewards with no annual fee
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) has a smaller welcome offer. But, earning it requires a much smaller spend -- and there's no annual fee eating into your rewards.
Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
The real strength of this card is its earning potential for everyday spending. You earn a super-high points rate in categories like dining, gas, transit, and travel. For the right spending profile, those rewards can add up to hundreds throughout the year quite easily.
For budget-minded travelers who still want solid reward rates, this card keeps things refreshingly simple.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Save big in 2026 with the right card
Personally, I open at least one new rewards credit card each year. When a card offers an easy $750 welcome offer (plus ongoing rewards on everyday stuff I already buy) it doesn't take much effort to come out ahead.
Between buying my regular groceries, gas, dining, and a few planned trips, those rewards all stack up and cover a big chunk of my travel costs for the year.
The key is matching the card to how you already spend. Do that, and the savings feel almost automatic.
See our full list of the best travel credit cards for 2026 and find the right fit.
