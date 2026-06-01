3 Credit Cards That Could Save You $750+ on Travel in June 2026

Summer travel season is here, which means now's the time to land a new top travel card -- if you haven't already.

If you aren't hip to the travel card game, you should know that the right one can help you save hundreds of dollars a year pretty easily. And right now, a few top picks can net you $750 or more in year one, all by landing a great welcome bonus offer and using a few perks.

Want to learn more? Here are three great travel cards that can help you save in 2026 and beyond.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best for flexible rewards at a reasonable cost

For pretty much anyone getting serious about travel rewards for the first time, I'd start here.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has long been one of our favorite travel cards at Motley Fool Money. That's not because it's particularly flashy, either. It just delivers simple value without requiring you to jump through a ton of hoops.

For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel

The welcome bonus is great, too: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more with Chase's valuable Points Boost program.

The bonus is the biggest value-add in year one, no doubt. But for an easy $50 credit and strong earning rates in the long run, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great choice.