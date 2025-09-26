3 Credit Cards That Give You Hundreds Back in Travel Credits Each Year
One of the best travel hacks isn't a secret lounge or an upgrade -- it's the annual travel credit. The right card can put hundreds back in your pocket every year on flights, hotels, and rental cars you'd book anyway.
I've reviewed dozens of cards with travel credits (and carry some myself), and too many come with fine print or narrow rules that make them hard to use. These three are different: their credits are simple, flexible, and valuable enough to offset much of the annual fee if you travel a few times a year.
Here are three that can actually make a difference in your travel spending.
1. The Platinum Card® from American Express
The Platinum Card® from American Express is loaded with credits, but the one that sticks out here is the $200 annual airline fee credit (terms apply). You can use it for things like checked bags, in-flight purchases, or seat upgrades -- the little costs that often sneak up on you. On top of that, the Amex Platinum Card piles on credits for Uber, hotels, digital entertainment, and more (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
Now, this is a premium card that's best for frequent travelers. The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is high, and you'll only get full value if you actually use the credits. But if you travel often, the airline credit plus lounge access, hotel perks, and premium travel protections make it a powerhouse (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has a smaller credit, but it still earns a spot on my list because it's so easy. Each year, I get $50 back when I book hotels through Chase's travel portal. That might not sound huge, but I think of it as "bonus money" toward a trip I'd already be planning.
What makes the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card stand out is its balance of perks and affordability. You get solid travel rewards, a long list of transfer partners, and a reasonable $95 annual fee that's partly offset by that hotel credit. For a first travel rewards card, it's a low-risk way to dip your toes in without overcommitting.
3. Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with a $300 annual travel credit that's about as straightforward as it gets. Book a flight, grab a hotel, rent a car -- Chase automatically reimburses you until you've used the full $300.
Pair that with some of the best travel protections I've seen -- trip cancellation coverage, primary rental car insurance, trip delay reimbursement -- and it's easy to see why this card has been a long-time favorite. Yes, the $795 annual fee is steep, but the credit takes a big bite out of it before you even start counting the rewards.
Why these credits matter
Travel credits aren't just a nice extra -- they're one of the easiest ways to squeeze real value out of a card every single year. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and The Platinum Card® from American Express all offer straightforward credits that can help cover costs you were already planning to pay.
If you're looking for a new travel card, don't just compare the points. Check the annual credits, too -- they can be the difference between a card that's "nice to have" and one that truly pays for itself.
