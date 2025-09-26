3 Credit Cards That Give You Hundreds Back in Travel Credits Each Year

The information related to Chase Sapphire Reserve® was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

One of the best travel hacks isn't a secret lounge or an upgrade -- it's the annual travel credit. The right card can put hundreds back in your pocket every year on flights, hotels, and rental cars you'd book anyway.

I've reviewed dozens of cards with travel credits (and carry some myself), and too many come with fine print or narrow rules that make them hard to use. These three are different: their credits are simple, flexible, and valuable enough to offset much of the annual fee if you travel a few times a year.

Here are three that can actually make a difference in your travel spending.

1. The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express is loaded with credits, but the one that sticks out here is the $200 annual airline fee credit (terms apply). You can use it for things like checked bags, in-flight purchases, or seat upgrades -- the little costs that often sneak up on you. On top of that, the Amex Platinum Card piles on credits for Uber, hotels, digital entertainment, and more (terms apply; enrollment may be required).

Now, this is a premium card that's best for frequent travelers. The $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) is high, and you'll only get full value if you actually use the credits. But if you travel often, the airline credit plus lounge access, hotel perks, and premium travel protections make it a powerhouse (terms apply; enrollment may be required).