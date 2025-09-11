3 Credit Cards to Save on Your Next Solo Trip

Solo travel is one of the hottest trends among younger travelers. Approximately 76% of millennials and Gen-Zers said they were planning solo trips in 2024, according to the American Express Global Travel Trends Report.

Traveling alone means freedom and flexibility, but it can be more expensive, too. Fortunately, the right credit card can help you save with valuable perks and spending rewards.

Here are three credit cards for different budget levels that deliver tons of value for solo travelers.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

For travelers who want solid rewards without an annual fee, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a great pick. It comes with:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

Cellphone protection up to $600

Rental car coverage

No foreign transaction fees

You can redeem your rewards for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and more.

There's also the welcome offer: You can get 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Even if you're spending by yourself, that's a super easy threshold to hit.

Want to earn 3X points on travel for no annual fee? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card now to learn more.