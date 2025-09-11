3 Credit Cards to Save on Your Next Solo Trip
Solo travel is one of the hottest trends among younger travelers. Approximately 76% of millennials and Gen-Zers said they were planning solo trips in 2024, according to the American Express Global Travel Trends Report.
Traveling alone means freedom and flexibility, but it can be more expensive, too. Fortunately, the right credit card can help you save with valuable perks and spending rewards.
Here are three credit cards for different budget levels that deliver tons of value for solo travelers.
1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
For travelers who want solid rewards without an annual fee, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is a great pick. It comes with:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- Cellphone protection up to $600
- Rental car coverage
- No foreign transaction fees
You can redeem your rewards for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and more.
There's also the welcome offer: You can get 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Even if you're spending by yourself, that's a super easy threshold to hit.
Want to earn 3X points on travel for no annual fee? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card now to learn more.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
With a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) offers premium rewards without the premium price tag. You'll get travel perks like:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 5X points on Lyft rides through Sept. 30, 2027
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $50 annual credit on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel
- Travel protections like baggage delay insurance, primary rental car coverage, trip delay reimbursement, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and lost luggage reimbursement
The card's travel protections are especially useful for solo travel emergencies. Everything from lost luggage to a canceled trip can be partially or fully covered with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Right now, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
3. The Platinum Card® from American Express
For frequent travelers who want premium perks, the Amex Platinum Card is hard to beat -- even with its $695 annual fee (see rates and fees).
The card comes with:
- $200 in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual hotel credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash
- A $199 annual Clear Plus credit
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to over 1,400 airport lounges, including Priority Pass lounges and American Express® Centurion Lounges
- Complimentary Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
It's much more expensive than the other cards on this list, but for good reason. If you're looking for access to luxury lounges, discounted hotels, and much more, the Amex Platinum Card is perfect for your next solo getaway.
Plus, if you apply now, you could get a massive welcome bonus: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Ready to apply? Read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card now to start earning today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent
