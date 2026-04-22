3 Credit Cards Worth Getting in Your 20s

Your 20s can be a weird decade, financially speaking.

For example, you're probably not spending enough to land a luxury credit card with a massive annual fee. At the same time, though, you're probably wondering how much you can save with the right card -- "right" being the operative word.

Luckily, there are a few great options that hit the sweet spot. Here are three credit cards worth getting in your 20s, all coming with no annual fee.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: One of the top flat-rate cards out there

Whether you're 25 or 125, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is an easy win. That's because of its killer combination of value and simplicity.

You'll get:

2% cash rewards on purchases, with no spending caps or bonus categories to worry about

on purchases, with no spending caps or bonus categories to worry about A $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months

after spending $500 in the first 3 months Up to $600 in cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

(subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card $0 annual fee

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my personal go-to card for a few years now. A 2% flat-rate card is pretty much the best you'll find. Plus, the welcome bonus is an easy way to jumpstart your savings.

In my opinion, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card should be part of anyone's credit card starter pack.