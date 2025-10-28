3 Easy Credit Habits That Could Add 50+ Points to Your Score

I've seen folks raise their scores by 50+ points in just a few months, without doing anything fancy. They just learned which factors affected their score most, and focused on improving those areas.

Here's what makes up a typical FICO® Score:

35% -- Payment history

30% -- Credit utilization

15% -- Age of credit

10% -- Credit mix

10% -- New credit queries

Some of these factors you might not have much control over. But the biggest two (making payments on time and how much credit you draw on) are absolutely within your control.

1. Always pay on time (no exceptions)

This is the most important one. Missing even a single payment can cause your score to nosedive by 50 to 100 points.

How to stay on track:

Set up autopay for at least the minimum due each month.

for at least the minimum due each month. Change your due date if it makes sense. Many lenders let you pick which day of the month your bill is due, so you can match it to your paycheck cycle.

if it makes sense. Many lenders let you pick which day of the month your bill is due, so you can match it to your paycheck cycle. Call your lender ASAP if you're running behind. Some are surprisingly chill if you're proactive and reach out before the due date.

If you've missed a payment in the past, it's OK, you can still build up your credit again. Today's a clean slate. Just move forward making those on-time payments every single month.

2. Slash your credit utilization

Your credit utilization is the amount of credit you're using compared to what's available to you.

The lower this number, the better.

So if you have a $10,000 credit limit and your average balance is $5,000, your utilization is 50% -- which isn't great.

Experts recommend keeping it below 30%. But honestly if you can get it under 10%, that's where the magic really happens.

Fast ways to lower your utilization:

Pay down your balances more often. Personally, I pay my credit card bill every week. My balance never really breaches ~$1,000 because I'm always paying it off.

Ask for a credit limit increase, or apply for a new credit card. Raising your available credit (without changing spending) naturally lowers your utilization ratio.

Spread purchases across multiple cards to keep individual usage low. If you've got a single credit card with really high usage, this can be a red flag for some lenders.

These tips alone could bump your score up by dozens of points in a matter of weeks. In fact, my personal score rose about 20 points this summer when I got approved for a new credit card and increased my available limit.

3. Check your credit reports for mistakes

According to a Federal Trade Commission study, about 1 in 5 credit reports has an error that could be dragging your score down. Yikes!

The good news is checking your report is easy (and free!)

Here's how to check yours:

Head to AnnualCreditReport.com

Pull your free reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion (you can pull all three at once, or space them out over the year to keep tabs regularly)

Look for errors on your report. Things like old balances still showing but you have paid off, accounts that aren't yours, or incorrect late payments.

If something looks wrong, file a dispute. The FTC even has a handy template letter to use -- or you can have ChatGPT generate a professional letter for you.

Just fixing one issue could give your score a fast lift.

Pro tip: Some banks and credit cards offer free credit monitoring. I check mine monthly through one of my everyday cards just to make sure nothing funky pops up.

Why a higher score pays off everywhere

Raising your credit score isn't just about bragging rights. It can make a real difference across your financial life.

For starters, a higher score often means better interest rates on things like mortgages, car loans, and personal loans.

It can also get you lower car insurance premiums in some states, since insurers usually factor in your credit report. You'll unlock access to higher-tier rewards cards with better perks, bigger sign-up bonuses, and more flexibility. And in some cases, your credit score can even play a role when you're applying for a rental or a new job.

Basically, every time you nudge your score up, you're opening more financial doors. It's one of those small wins that keeps compounding.

