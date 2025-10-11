3 Genius Reasons to Upgrade to a Premium Credit Card in 2025

Let's be real -- you don't need a premium credit card to live a great financial life.

But if you've got the right situation lined up, a luxury card can be way more valuable than people think. We're talking airport lounges, free hotel upgrades, and welcome offers that can drop $900+ worth of travel into your lap.

The key is knowing when to pounce. Here are three such situations.

1. You're planning a big trip and want VIP treatment

A buddy of mine just flew business class to Italy with his wife (and baby!). And they booked it all with points from a premium travel card.

But their favorite part wasn't flying in the front of the plane. It was breezing through airport security with CLEAR®, changing their baby in a comfy airport lounge (while drinking free mimosas), and even scoring a room upgrade at their hotel in Florence.

If you've got travel plans brewing this year, this might be the best time to go premium.

Cards like the American Express Platinum Card® are packed with travel perks like:

Lounge access to Centurion, Priority Pass™ Select, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta, terms apply)

to Centurion, Priority Pass™ Select, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta, terms apply) Gold status at Hilton and Marriott (late checkout, room upgrades when available)

at Hilton and Marriott (late checkout, room upgrades when available) CLEAR® Plus credit to skip airport lines

to skip airport lines Fine Hotels & Resorts® benefits like upgrades and free breakfast

like upgrades and free breakfast $200 airline credit to cover incidental fees and in-flight snacks

to cover incidental fees and in-flight snacks TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credit

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The annual fee is steep at $895 (see rates and fees) -- no sugarcoating that. But if you're gonna use the perks, there's $3,500+ in annual value you can squeeze out of it.

It might not make sense for small trips. But for big travel with multiple stops or international destinations, premium cards like this are amazing. Read our full Platinum Card® review to learn more and apply today.