3 Grocery Credit Cards That Pay You Back No Matter Where You Shop

For most people, groceries are one of their biggest expenses, easily totaling hundreds of dollars a month. But did you know that with the right credit card, you can turn those weekly trips into serious rewards?

Here are three of the best grocery cards available today, each with generous cash back rates and strong additional perks.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers an unmatched 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that). If you're looking for the absolute best earning rate I've seen on groceries, this is the card for you.

It also earns:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases everything else

Terms apply

This card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) It's a great option if you want simple cash back on grocery spending, rather than points that you need to transfer or redeem.

You'll also get a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months. That's an easy $250 in cash rewards right off the bat.

Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.