3 Hidden Perks of the Citi Strata Elite That Could Surprise You

Our partner, Citi, has just launched its new luxury travel card: the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. After reviewing credit cards for years, I've seen more premium cards than I can count, and most follow the same formula: airport lounge access, bonus categories, and a high annual fee that you're constantly trying to justify.

But this one caught my attention. The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card card has a few unexpected perks that make it more rewarding than it first appears. Especially if you book travel online, enjoy a good weekend splurge, and want a rewards program that fits how you actually live.

Here are three features that impressed me -- and might make this card worth it for you, too.

1. A jaw-dropping 6X points-12X points on travel booked on cititravel.com

Plenty of cards offer extra points on travel, but the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card goes big: 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com. It also offers 6X points on air travel booked on cititravel.com.

That's higher than Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) (8x on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠) and Amex Platinum Card (5X on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®, terms apply). If you like to use credit card travel portals to rack up points, then this card is a major standout.

Even a few bookings a year could turn into a hefty pile of points.