3 Hidden Perks of the Citi Strata Elite That Could Surprise You
Our partner, Citi, has just launched its new luxury travel card: the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card. After reviewing credit cards for years, I've seen more premium cards than I can count, and most follow the same formula: airport lounge access, bonus categories, and a high annual fee that you're constantly trying to justify.
But this one caught my attention. The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card card has a few unexpected perks that make it more rewarding than it first appears. Especially if you book travel online, enjoy a good weekend splurge, and want a rewards program that fits how you actually live.
Here are three features that impressed me -- and might make this card worth it for you, too.
1. A jaw-dropping 6X points-12X points on travel booked on cititravel.com
Plenty of cards offer extra points on travel, but the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card goes big: 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com. It also offers 6X points on air travel booked on cititravel.com.
That's higher than Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) (8x on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠) and Amex Platinum Card (5X on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®, terms apply). If you like to use credit card travel portals to rack up points, then this card is a major standout.
Even a few bookings a year could turn into a hefty pile of points.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
1.5X-12X points
Annual Fee
$595
Welcome Offer For a limited time, earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
80,000 bonus points
-
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a premium travel card packed with earning power and high-end perks — ideal for frequent travelers who want to rack up points fast. You’ll earn up to 12X points on bookings made through cititravel.com and up to 6X on weekend dining with CitiNights℠. Add in a $300 annual hotel credit and an 80,000-point welcome bonus, and the $595 annual fee can quickly pay for itself if you take full advantage of the benefits.Read Full Review
-
- Travel and dining rewards
- Hotel credit
- Welcome offer
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
-
- For a limited time, earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com
- Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time
- Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
- Up to $300 Annual Hotel Benefit: Each calendar year, enjoy up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through cititravel.com.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
2. A $300 hotel credit that's easy to use
Hotel credits can be tricky. Some cards limit them to "eligible" luxury hotels or require advance registration. Citi keeps it simple: Book a two-night stay through Citi Travel, and you'll automatically get $300 off.
It's one of the cleanest, most user-friendly hotel credits I've seen, and it effectively brings your annual fee down from $595 to $295.
3. Weekend dining bonus
This perk was made for me: You'll earn 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time. This perk is clearly aimed at people who enjoy a good night out (or a good night in with pad Thai and Netflix).
Sure, it's quirky -- and you only get 3X the rest of the time -- but I love that Citi is rewarding how people actually live. Late dinners, date nights, spontaneous food truck stops…all of it earns bonus points on the weekend, when people typically spend the most on food anyway.
Citi is taking a bold approach
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card doesn't feel like a copycat of other luxury travel cards, and that's a good thing. It's premium, but not pretentious. High-earning, but not high-maintenance.
If you're someone who likes to travel smart, book online, and enjoy a weekend out, it might be exactly the kind of card that works for your lifestyle.
On top of all that, the card offers 80,000 bonus points for new cardholders after they spend $4,000 in the first 3 months.
Ready to start earning on your own terms? Read our full Citi Strata Elite℠ Card review and apply today.
