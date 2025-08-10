3 Hidden Perks of the New Citi Strata Elite Card You Didn't Know About

Woot woot! A new premium card just hit the market, and points nerds like me have something big to celebrate. The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card, officially launched this month from our partner, and it's designed to go head-to-head with other top-tier travel cards.

It comes with a $595 annual fee and the potential for nearly $1,500 in travel and lifestyle value each year.

At first glance, the flashy travel perks grab your attention. Like lounge access, annual travel credits, and a premium concierge. But the real gems are buried deeper in the details.

Here are three of my favorites that most people will miss (or underestimate).

1. Splurge credits

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has something called the Splurge Credit. It's a $200 annual credit you can aim at wherever it makes the most sense for you.

You get to pick up to two partners from this list: 1stDibs, American Airlines, Best Buy, Future Personal Training, and Live Nation.

After making your purchases directly, the credits will auto apply to your account.

The flexibility here is awesome. Maybe you knock $200 off a flight, or maybe you use it for a big concert you've been waiting for. Either way, it's much easier to get the full value out of this perk when you get to call the shots.