3 Important Things to Know Before You Apply for the Amex Platinum Card

Ever heard of the American Express Platinum Card®? If so, you probably know that it's one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- but the truth is, it's not right for everyone.

That's because the card comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), more or less the highest you'll find. It's got more than enough benefits to cover that -- plus a super valuable welcome offer -- but there are some things to consider before you hit that apply button.

Here's what to know before you think about getting the Platinum Card®.

1. It's got a great welcome bonus offer -- but not everyone will get it

The Platinum Card® offers one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've ever seen, but it works a bit differently than most others.

That's because your actual bonus amount will vary, and not everyone will get the same bonus. The good news is that you can find out exactly what you're getting before you land the card. Here's how it works:

Apply for the Platinum Card®. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply. Find out if you're approved by Amex without any impact to your credit score. If you're approved, you'll then find out your exact bonus amount. Accept the card and start earning your bonus, with a potential hit to your credit score once you accept.

When you redeem Amex points for travel, they're worth a bare minimum of $0.01 per point. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. You can also get even more from your rewards if you move them to one of Amex's transfer partners.

It's not just that your exact value will vary, though. There's also Amex's infamous "once-in-a-lifetime" rule, which basically says that you can't earn a welcome bonus on the same card more than once.

That means if you owned the Platinum Card® in a past life, got rid of it, and applied for it again, you almost definitely won't qualify for any bonus. Bummer.