3 Important Things to Know Before You Apply for the Amex Platinum Card

A few weeks ago, the American Express Platinum Card® got its biggest update in years -- and it's now even more valuable than ever before.

Yes, the Platinum Card® now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), $200 higher than previous. But it also has a ton of new benefits that more than cover the price hike -- plus all the existing perks cardholders know and love.

Here are three things to know before you apply for the updated Platinum Card®.

1. Almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks

The Platinum Card® now comes with a handful of new perks, plus expansions to some existing ones. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership.

-- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

-- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

In total, that's $1,490 in new or expanded perks, more than seven times the $200 annual fee increase. Not too shabby.

