3 Little-Known 'Foodie' Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

Whether you've been eyeing the Amex Platinum Card or already carry one, here are three delicious benefits you shouldn't overlook.

Trust me -- my wife is a foodie. She's the kind of person who'll wait in line for four hours for a pop-up taco stand she saw trending on TikTok. If there's a way to sniff out great food (or a sneaky dining perk), she'll find it.

The Platinum Card® from American Express, a Motley Fool Money advertising partner, is known for luxury travel, packed with over $1,500 in annual perks . But some of the lesser-known benefits are perfect for foodies.

This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome bonus worth $800 in points . Terms apply.

Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases.

1. Uber credits you can eat

Most people think the Amex Platinum Card's $200 annual Uber Cash benefit is just for rides -- but food lovers know better.

Once you add your Amex Platinum Card to your Uber Wallet, you'll get $15 in Uber Cash every month (boosted to $35 in December). Terms apply; enrollment may be required. That credit can go straight to Uber Eats -- perfect for Friday night sushi, Sunday bagels, or anything that doesn't involve dishes.

Just make sure to use it each month, since the credits don't roll over. I once used our December bonus for an emergency dessert delivery to my very pregnant sister-in-law. Totally justified.

2. Activate "Amex Offers" in your app

This is hands-down one of the most underused perks of the Amex Platinum Card: Amex Offers.

Inside the Amex app or desktop site, you'll find a rotating list of deals you can add to your card. These can include things like discounts at local bakeries or diners, or opportunities to earn more points at select restaurants.

Amex Offers are all limited-time deals, personalized to your individual spending habits and preferences. So it pays to check the app regularly and see which offers are available to you.

Right now in my Amex app, I can see:

$5 off a $20 purchase at Wahlburgers (Marky Mark's family restaurants)

Spend $100 and get $20 back at STK Steakhouse (can use up to four times)

Cash back discounts at Snake River Farms, Ivy Restaurants, and The Palm in LA.

To activate an offer, just tap "Add to Card," then the bonus kicks in automatically when you make the purchase.

Whether you're looking for a new spot to try or snagging a coupon to a place you go regularly, Amex Offers is a hidden gem. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

3. VIP dining access through Resy

Here's another killer perk for epicurious folks: Amex and Resy have teamed up to give Amex Platinum Card members exclusive access to some of the best seats in the house.

Resy Global Dining Access helps you get exclusive reservations, early booking windows, and curated Amex events at top restaurants. Terms apply. Think chef collabs, tasting menus, or first dibs on tables that are normally booked.

And it's not just for New York or LA -- Resy partners with top spots all across the country. I've got my eye on a table at the fancy 88 Club restaurant in LA for my 10-year wedding anniversary. Shhh…it's a surprise for my wife!

Make the most of your Amex Platinum Card benefits

Most people think travel cards are only good for airport lounges and hotel upgrades. But savvy foodies can experience a whole other side of the Amex Platinum Card.

To get the most from that $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), you've gotta sniff out every perk, big or small. From surprise reservation access to bonus points on your favorite meals, it all adds up.

