3 Little-Known 'Foodie' Perks of the Amex Platinum Card
KEY POINTS
- You can use Uber Cash credits toward food orders via Uber Eats.
- Activate Amex Offers in the mobile app for automatic savings at select restaurants.
- Amex's Resy partnership opens up hard-to-get tables and culinary event invites.
The Platinum Card® from American Express, a Motley Fool Money advertising partner, is known for luxury travel, packed with over $1,500 in annual perks. But some of the lesser-known benefits are perfect for foodies.
Trust me -- my wife is a foodie. She's the kind of person who'll wait in line for four hours for a pop-up taco stand she saw trending on TikTok. If there's a way to sniff out great food (or a sneaky dining perk), she'll find it.
Whether you've been eyeing the Amex Platinum Card or already carry one, here are three delicious benefits you shouldn't overlook.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
80,000 Membership Rewards® Points
-
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome bonus worth $800 in points. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
- $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- With American Express Global Lounge Collection® eligible Card Members can enjoy access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally, including The Centurion® Lounge, Unlimited Delta Sky Club® Access when flying an eligible Delta flight, Escape Lounges, Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, Plaza Premium, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges, & Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges subject to visit limitations. Lounges may have their own rules, like additional access rules and guest fees, and for Priority Pass Select, you need to enroll and there are unlimited airport lounge visits for Card Members. With Delta Sky Club Access, Card Members will receive 10 Visits to the Delta Sky Club to be used from February 1 until January 31 of the next calendar year and can unlock Unlimited Delta Sky Club Access by spending $75,000 in eligible purchases on their Card in a calendar year. To find a lounge, visit the membership section in the American Express® App or visit http://www.americanexpress.com/findalounge#/loungefinder.
- A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Use the dedicated CLEAR Lane to confirm your identity without taking out your passport or ID – this can mean shorter lines, less waiting. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
- Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
- Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
- $695 annual fee.¤
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
1. Uber credits you can eat
Most people think the Amex Platinum Card's $200 annual Uber Cash benefit is just for rides -- but food lovers know better.
Once you add your Amex Platinum Card to your Uber Wallet, you'll get $15 in Uber Cash every month (boosted to $35 in December). Terms apply; enrollment may be required. That credit can go straight to Uber Eats -- perfect for Friday night sushi, Sunday bagels, or anything that doesn't involve dishes.
Just make sure to use it each month, since the credits don't roll over. I once used our December bonus for an emergency dessert delivery to my very pregnant sister-in-law. Totally justified.
2. Activate "Amex Offers" in your app
This is hands-down one of the most underused perks of the Amex Platinum Card: Amex Offers.
Inside the Amex app or desktop site, you'll find a rotating list of deals you can add to your card. These can include things like discounts at local bakeries or diners, or opportunities to earn more points at select restaurants.
Amex Offers are all limited-time deals, personalized to your individual spending habits and preferences. So it pays to check the app regularly and see which offers are available to you.
Right now in my Amex app, I can see:
- $5 off a $20 purchase at Wahlburgers (Marky Mark's family restaurants)
- Spend $100 and get $20 back at STK Steakhouse (can use up to four times)
- Cash back discounts at Snake River Farms, Ivy Restaurants, and The Palm in LA.
To activate an offer, just tap "Add to Card," then the bonus kicks in automatically when you make the purchase.
Whether you're looking for a new spot to try or snagging a coupon to a place you go regularly, Amex Offers is a hidden gem. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Ready to save on your next night out? Apply for The Platinum Card® from American Express today and see which foodie offers you qualify for.
3. VIP dining access through Resy
Here's another killer perk for epicurious folks: Amex and Resy have teamed up to give Amex Platinum Card members exclusive access to some of the best seats in the house.
Resy Global Dining Access helps you get exclusive reservations, early booking windows, and curated Amex events at top restaurants. Terms apply. Think chef collabs, tasting menus, or first dibs on tables that are normally booked.
And it's not just for New York or LA -- Resy partners with top spots all across the country. I've got my eye on a table at the fancy 88 Club restaurant in LA for my 10-year wedding anniversary. Shhh…it's a surprise for my wife!
Make the most of your Amex Platinum Card benefits
Most people think travel cards are only good for airport lounges and hotel upgrades. But savvy foodies can experience a whole other side of the Amex Platinum Card.
To get the most from that $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), you've gotta sniff out every perk, big or small. From surprise reservation access to bonus points on your favorite meals, it all adds up.
Apply for The Platinum Card® from American Express today, because great food always tastes better when your card foots part of the bill.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.