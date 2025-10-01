3 Little-Known 'Lazy Sunday' Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

American Express Platinum Card® is famous for its travel perks, like airport lounges, airline credits, and hotel upgrades. It's the card you flash when you're jetting around the world.

But what about those lazy Sundays when you're not rushing to the airport and would rather stay home in sweatpants? That's where some of my favorite hidden perks come into play.

Here are three Platinum Card® perks that make a quiet weekend at home a lot more rewarding.

1. Use Uber One and Uber Cash for takeout nights

Most people assume the Platinum Card®'s $200 annual Uber Cash credit has to be spent on rides. (Terms apply; enrollment may be required.) But it also works on Uber Eats orders.

That's up to $15 per month (plus a $20 bonus in December) that can cover pizza, sushi, or whatever you're craving and don't want to cook. (Terms apply; enrollment may be required.)

Even better, the card also includes up to $120 in Uber One credits. (Terms apply; enrollment may be required.) With Uber One, you'll get $0 delivery fees and 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders, stacking even more savings on top of the monthly credits.

Pro tip: Some cardholders have even reported using their Resy dining credits for takeout -- if the restaurant allows it and you pay directly through Resy's system. It takes a little trial and error, but it's a sneaky way to enjoy a fancy restaurant meal without leaving the couch.

2. Maximize your streaming subs

After the recent Platinum Card® refresh, the Platinum Card®'s digital entertainment credit now gives you up to $300 a year ($25 per month) toward services like Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and even YouTube TV. (Terms apply; enrollment may be required.)

But what most people don't know is you can stretch the value a little further with the $155 Walmart+ credit, because Walmart+ includes Paramount+ Essential at no extra cost. (Terms apply; enrollment may be required.)

So that's one extra streaming sub on top of the digital entertainment credits you can access. Perfect if your Sunday involves a lot of PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants like at my house.

Walmart+ actually has a few other underrated benefits, like free grocery delivery ($35 minimum order), discounts on gas at partner stations, and early access to big sales events like Black Friday.