3 Little-Known 'Luxe' Credits of the Amex Platinum Card
The American Express Platinum Card® is best known for travel rewards, luxury airport lounges, and that hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But beyond the airport perks, this card is packed with luxe lifestyle credits that are perfect for treating yourself (or gifting something special to the people you love).
I don't personally shop at Saks or lululemon, but I've happily used the credits to buy birthday and Christmas gifts for my wife. And I've definitely pulled out the card to cover a fancy dinner with friends, knowing the discounts would soften the bill.
Even if you're not using every benefit for yourself, these three underrated credits can help you give baller gifts (and experiences) without spending much out of pocket.
1. $400 in luxe retail credits (lululemon + Saks)
Need a fancy birthday gift or something upscale for the holidays? The Platinum Card® gives you two retail credits that can easily check someone off your list:
- $300 lululemon Credit: Get up to $75 per quarter when you use your Platinum Card® at lululemon.com or in U.S. stores (excluding outlets).
- $100 Saks Credit: Split into $50 from Jan-June and $50 from July-Dec, this one covers purchases online or in-store at Saks Fifth Avenue.
- Terms apply
These aren't just coupon codes -- they're statement credits, meaning you'll get the money back on your bill.
Pro tip: Check the sale sections on lululemon and Saks' websites. I once got three fancy sports bras for my wife for under $50 total on sale at Saks -- a gift she absolutely loved!
The American Express Platinum Card® isn't just a credit card — it's a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
2. $200 Oura Ring credit
If you're a wellness junkie (or you have one in your circle), the Oura Ring is a cool buy right now.
This ring tracks sleep, activity, recovery, and women's health insights, using 50+ biometric signals. It's like a personalized wearable wellness coach that doesn't look like tech gear. And with 88% of members reporting improved health, it's more than just hype.
The Platinum Card® gives you up to $200 per year to use at ouraring.com. Terms apply. And while the ring itself costs a bit more, the credit can get you more than halfway there.
Plus, it's a recurring annual perk, so if you always want the newest model, it's an easy upgrade every year. Enrollment is required (just once), and then you can buy straight from Oura using your Platinum Card®.
3. $400 Resy dining credits
My wife's a "foodie." She scrolls food blogs, follows chefs on Instagram, and keeps a restaurant bucket list in her Notes app. So the Resy credit is right up her alley.
The Platinum Card® now gives you up to $400 in Resy dining credits each year. That's broken up into $100 per quarter to use at more than 10,000 U.S. restaurants that partner with Resy. Terms apply.
These aren't run-of-the-mill restaurant chains. We're talking buzzy spots, tasting menus, and chef-driven gems that usually require a reservation.
Even if you wouldn't normally splurge on a $75-a-plate dinner, this credit turns those "someday" spots into realistic date night or friend night destinations. Grab a hard-to-get reservation, try something you've never had before, and let Amex pick up some of the tab.
Is the Platinum Card® worth it?
At $895 per year, the Platinum Card® isn't cheap. But if you can make use of the credits -- even by gifting goodies to friends -- it can return amazing value for a luxury card.
Beyond the three credits above, you'll also get:
- $600 Hotel Credit via Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit
- $200 Airline Fee Credit
- $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit
- $200 in Uber Cash annually ($15 monthly + a bonus $20 in December) for rides/eats in the U.S., plus up to $120 in annual statement credits for an Uber One membership
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide
- And more…
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
So yes, it's a card that absolutely pays you back if you use it right.
And if you're someone who's all about experiences -- traveling in style, eating well, and enjoying the finer things -- this card has got you covered across the board.
Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
