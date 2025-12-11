3 Little-Known 'Luxe' Credits of the Amex Platinum Card

The American Express Platinum Card® is best known for travel rewards, luxury airport lounges, and that hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But beyond the airport perks, this card is packed with luxe lifestyle credits that are perfect for treating yourself (or gifting something special to the people you love).

I don't personally shop at Saks or lululemon, but I've happily used the credits to buy birthday and Christmas gifts for my wife. And I've definitely pulled out the card to cover a fancy dinner with friends, knowing the discounts would soften the bill.

Even if you're not using every benefit for yourself, these three underrated credits can help you give baller gifts (and experiences) without spending much out of pocket.

1. $400 in luxe retail credits (lululemon + Saks)

Need a fancy birthday gift or something upscale for the holidays? The Platinum Card® gives you two retail credits that can easily check someone off your list:

$300 lululemon Credit: Get up to $75 per quarter when you use your Platinum Card® at lululemon.com or in U.S. stores (excluding outlets).

Get up to $75 per quarter when you use your Platinum Card® at lululemon.com or in U.S. stores (excluding outlets). $100 Saks Credit: Split into $50 from Jan-June and $50 from July-Dec, this one covers purchases online or in-store at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Split into $50 from Jan-June and $50 from July-Dec, this one covers purchases online or in-store at Saks Fifth Avenue. Terms apply

These aren't just coupon codes -- they're statement credits, meaning you'll get the money back on your bill.

Pro tip: Check the sale sections on lululemon and Saks' websites. I once got three fancy sports bras for my wife for under $50 total on sale at Saks -- a gift she absolutely loved!