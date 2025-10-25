3 Little-Known Perks Exclusive to High-End Credit Cards

For most people, the phrase "luxury credit card" probably means lavish travel perks and steep annual fees. But the best high-end cards come with tons of other benefits that most people totally forget to use.

Here are three underused perks on luxury cards that can save you a ton on your next trip.

1. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

If your trip gets canceled due to illness, weather, or other reasons outside of your control, your credit card might be able to help. Some cards offer thousands of dollars in trip cancellation and interruption insurance, as long as your trip was thrown off by a covered reason.

The American Express Platinum Card®, for example, is known for its thousands of dollars in luxury perks. But it also comes with trip cancellation and interruption insurance of $10,000 per trip and $20,000 per card every 12 months.

