3 Little-Known Perks of Having a Credit Score of 750+
Most people associate good credit with better loan rates. And that's true.
But once your score crosses the 750+ line, the perks get a lot more interesting.
You start unlocking benefits like cheaper insurance, better apartments, and even free travel -- just for being financially responsible.
Here are a few potential money wins that come with having a score in the "very good" to "excellent" range.
1. Premium credit cards with travel and cash back perks
There are credit cards out there for nearly every credit score range.
But generally speaking, the higher your score, the more likely you are to qualify for cards with premium perks and higher rewards potential.
If your score is sitting in the mid 700s or above, you're in the sweet spot for top-tier cards that offer things like:
- Lounge access at airports around the world
- Travel credits for flights, hotels, rideshares, or dining
- Free checked bags, trip delay coverage, and insurance protections
- Generous cash back rates or flexible travel rewards
- Welcome offers worth hundreds (sometimes thousands) in value
These cards are designed for responsible cardholders. In my household, our top travel cards earn us over $1,500 a year in rewards and bonuses -- and most of that comes from spending we'd do anyway.
If you have a score in the 700s, check out our favorite travel credit cards and start turning your spending into fun rewards.
2. Lower car insurance rates
Here's something most drivers miss: Your credit score can influence your car insurance bill.
When you apply for car insurance, insurers check your credit profile before deciding how much to charge you. Folks with lower credit scores are seen as higher risk, so they pay more for annual premiums.
Here are some stats via Motley Fool Money Research showing the difference in average premium for poor credit, excellent credit, and the national average:
|Excellent Credit
|Poor Credit
|National Average
|$1,947
|$4,145
|$3,017
That's a difference of about $2,200 a year between the lowest and highest credit tiers.
This is one reason experts recommend shopping around for car insurance regularly. If your score has climbed into the "excellent" zone over the past year, you could be overpaying without realizing it.
3. Smoother apartment and job applications
A strong credit score can give you an edge when applying for a new place to live -- or even a new job.
Most landlords check your credit during the rental process. Having a higher score might signal that you're reliable with money, which can make them more confident approving your application (or putting you ahead of other applicants).
It could also mean paying less up front, like a smaller security deposit.
And in some industries, employers also review your credit report (not the score itself) when hiring for roles that involve money, sensitive data, or high-level responsibilities. A clean, consistent credit history can show that you're responsible, organized, and trustworthy -- before you even step into the interview.
Your credit score might not be the first thing you think of when planning a move or job switch, but it can absolutely smooth the process behind the scenes.
Quick tips to build (or boost) your score
There's no magic trick to getting your score up overnight. Excellent credit is built over time with strong money habits.
Most of these are common knowledge. But definitely worth focusing on if you're trying to build up your credit profile:
- Pay your bills on time, every time
- Try to keep your credit utilization under 30% (lower is better)
- Avoid opening too many accounts in a short time
- Keep older credit lines open to build your average account age
- Check for errors on your credit reports regularly
Even a 20-50 point boost can move you into a new score tier -- unlocking better rates, rewards, and approvals.
If your credit score is sitting around 750 or higher, you're already in a great spot.
But don't just treat it like a number. Use it. You've earned access to better financial tools -- now it's time to take advantage.
Explore today's top rewards cards for people with 750+ credit scores and start putting your credit power to work.
