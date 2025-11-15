3 Little-Known Perks of Having a Credit Score of 750+

Most people associate good credit with better loan rates. And that's true.

But once your score crosses the 750+ line, the perks get a lot more interesting.

You start unlocking benefits like cheaper insurance, better apartments, and even free travel -- just for being financially responsible.

Here are a few potential money wins that come with having a score in the "very good" to "excellent" range.

1. Premium credit cards with travel and cash back perks

There are credit cards out there for nearly every credit score range.

But generally speaking, the higher your score, the more likely you are to qualify for cards with premium perks and higher rewards potential.

If your score is sitting in the mid 700s or above, you're in the sweet spot for top-tier cards that offer things like:

Lounge access at airports around the world

at airports around the world Travel credits for flights, hotels, rideshares, or dining

for flights, hotels, rideshares, or dining Free checked bags , trip delay coverage, and insurance protections

, trip delay coverage, and insurance protections Generous cash back rates or flexible travel rewards

or flexible travel rewards Welcome offers worth hundreds (sometimes thousands) in value

These cards are designed for responsible cardholders. In my household, our top travel cards earn us over $1,500 a year in rewards and bonuses -- and most of that comes from spending we'd do anyway.

If you have a score in the 700s, check out our favorite travel credit cards and start turning your spending into fun rewards.

2. Lower car insurance rates

Here's something most drivers miss: Your credit score can influence your car insurance bill.

When you apply for car insurance, insurers check your credit profile before deciding how much to charge you. Folks with lower credit scores are seen as higher risk, so they pay more for annual premiums.

Here are some stats via Motley Fool Money Research showing the difference in average premium for poor credit, excellent credit, and the national average: