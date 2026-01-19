3 Little-Known Perks of Having a Credit Score of 750+

Do you have (or are you aiming for) a credit score of 750 or higher? If so, you might not know about all the great things it can get you.

You're probably aware that a higher credit score gets you better terms on mortgages, for example, and other types of loans. But here are three other perks of a great credit score that fly a bit more under the radar.

1. Higher limits on the best credit cards

First, a better credit score can mean a higher credit limit on all types of credit cards -- including the best luxury cards.

If you're looking for valuable earning rates, a generous welcome bonus or a long list of travel perks, a luxury card is where it's at. Some of the best cards also come with things like cellphone protection, airport lounge access, and free checked bags on flights.

Just make sure you also have a solid income, minimal debt, and a lifestyle that can support all the perks on a card like this.

Want to see what you could qualify for? See our list of the best luxury cards available now.

2. Save on car insurance

Most people know that a better great score means lower interest rates on loans, which could save a bundle in the long run. But did you know that the same goes for your car insurance?

It's true: Auto insurers in most states also use your credit to help set premiums. That could mean thousands of dollars in insurance savings every year, just for paying your bills on time.

If your credit is in good shape, you may qualify for better deals right now. Use our free tool to compare rates today and potentially save hundreds of dollars a year.

3. Improved chances with housing and jobs

Finally, did you know your credit score can even affect where you live or work?

Many landlords run credit checks before approving a lease. In competitive rental markets, a strong score can put your application ahead of others, and may help you avoid paying a large security deposit.

Some employers also review credit reports (not scores) when hiring, especially for jobs that involve handling money or sensitive information. A clean credit history can send a positive message about your reliability and responsibility.

The bottom line

A credit score of 750 or higher does more than unlock lower interest rates. It can quietly open doors, cut everyday costs, and give you more flexibility when it matters most. If you're close to that mark, a few smart habits could help you start seeing these perks sooner than you think.