3 Little-Known Perks of Having a Credit Score of 750+

Most people know a good credit score can unlock better loan rates. But when your score hits 750 or higher, that's when the real magic happens.

Think of it like entering the VIP section of your financial life. Not only are you getting access to premium credit cards and juicy rewards, but you're also saving money in places you might not expect, like car insurance or even apartment applications.

There are several credit scoring models out there (like FICO, VantageScore, etc) and they all use slightly different calculations. So don't stress about your exact number. What matters most is the general range you fall into.

Here's how FICO® Scores, the most commonly used model, break down:

300-579 : Poor

: Poor 580-669 : Fair

: Fair 670-739 : Good

: Good 740-799 : Very Good

: Very Good 800-850: Excellent

If you've got a score in the "very good" to "excellent" range (740+), you're in strong shape to get more benefits.

1. Access to premium credit cards with VIP perks

I'm a sucker for good credit card rewards.

Having a high credit score doesn't just help you get approved for cards -- you can get approved for the really good ones.

These are the top-tier travel and rewards cards that come loaded with benefits like airport lounge access, annual travel credits, and serious cash back on everyday spending.

Even better, the welcome offers on these cards can be huge -- sometimes worth over $1,500 in free travel if you play your cards right (pun intended). That's real value for stuff you're already buying anyway.

Check out today's best luxury credit cards to start earning rewards and leveling up your travel game.

2. Surprise savings on your car insurance bill

This one flies under the radar: Your credit score can affect how much you pay for car insurance.

Yup, many insurers use a "credit-based insurance score" when setting your premium. It's not the same as your FICO® Score, but it's based on similar credit behaviors -- like paying bills on time and keeping balances low.

According to research from Motley Fool Money, drivers with excellent credit pay around $1,947 per year for car insurance, while the national average across all scores is $3,017.

That's a difference of over $1,000 a year, or about $90 a month back in your pocket.

If your credit's in solid shape, it might be time to revisit your policy. You could be overpaying and not even know it.

3. Look better to landlords and employers

A high credit score can quietly give you a leg up when apartment hunting, or even job hunting.

Landlords often use credit checks as part of their screening process. If you're applying for a competitive rental in a hot market, a 750+ score could bump your application to the top of the stack.

And when job hunting, many employers will check your credit report (not your score) when hiring for roles involving money, security, or sensitive data. A strong credit history can send the silent message: "You're responsible, reliable, and trustworthy."

So how do you get your score into that 750+ sweet spot?

How to hit (and stay above) a 750 credit score

There are no shortcuts or quick hacks to improve your credit score. It's about stacking good habits and staying responsible over time. This means:

Always pay your bills on time

Keep your credit utilization under 30% (honestly, I recommend under 10% if you can)

Don't open too many accounts at once

Keep your oldest credit cards open to boost your average account age

If you do these consistently, your score will naturally rise over time -- and stay there.

When I moved to the U.S., I was 22 with no credit history whatsoever. Within 10 years I was well into the mid 700s, and now my score is well past 800. I didn't do anything fancy, just paid my bills on time, every time.

If you're already rocking a score over 750 -- nice work. That number is doing more behind the scenes than most people realize.

Now it's time to start enjoying the benefits. Check out today's top credit card offers and start turning your score into real rewards.