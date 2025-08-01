3 Little-Known Perks of Having a High Credit Score

A high credit score comes with more than a nice pat on the back.

Most people know that a good credit score makes it easier to qualify for mortgages or loans. But once your score gets really high -- think 750 or higher -- it can unlock even more valuable, and often overlooked, benefits.

Here are three perks you might not expect.

1. Higher limits on the best credit cards

A high credit score gives you access to premium credit cards -- all of which come with better rewards, higher credit limits and more perks.

Whether you want valuable earning rates, generous welcome bonuses or luxury travel benefits, like airport lounge access or annual statement credits, these cards are where it's at. Many of the best cards also come with helpful extras like cellphone protection or free checked bags.

Along with excellent credit, you'll probably want to have a strong income, minimal debt, and a lifestyle that can support a laundry list of great perks. If that's you -- and you don't already have a top-flight card (no pun intended) -- you could be missing out.

Check out one of my favorite premium travel cards with hundreds of dollars in annual perks today.

2. Save on car insurance

Most people know that credit affects more than just your ability to borrow -- it impacts how much you pay when you do. Lenders typically offer lower interest rates to borrowers with excellent credit, which means you could save thousands over the life of a mortgage or personal loan.

The same goes for car insurance, however: Auto insurers in most states also use your credit to help set premiums.

According to Motley Fool Money research, drivers with excellent credit pay around $1,947 per year, while the national average across all credit ranges is $3,017. That's a savings of more than $1,000 annually, just for having a stronger credit profile.

If your credit is in good shape, you may qualify for better deals right now. Use our free tool to compare rates today and potentially save hundreds of dollars a year.

3. Improved chances with housing and jobs

Did you know your credit score can even affect where you live or work?

Many landlords run credit checks before approving a lease. In competitive rental markets, a strong score can put your application ahead of others, and may help you avoid paying a large security deposit.

Some employers also review credit reports (not scores) when hiring, especially for jobs that involve handling money or sensitive information. A clean credit history can send a positive message about your reliability and responsibility.

Bottom line: A high score pays off

A 750+ credit score can do more than get you approved for loans. It can unlock premium credit cards, lower your insurance costs, and even give you a leg up with housing or jobs.

If your score isn't there yet, start building now. If it is, keep it climbing -- every point can pay off.