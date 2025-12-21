3 Little-Known Perks of Opening a Business Credit Card

Most people think business credit cards are only for "real" businesses, like ones with storefronts, employees, and big logos.

But if you freelance, consult, sell online, run a side hustle, or earn 1099 income, you're already running a business. And skipping a business credit card might be leaving some great perks on the table.

Here are three underrated ways a business credit card can make your money life easier.

1. You can pool rewards with your personal cards

Most major issuers let you combine rewards across personal and business cards if they're owned by the same person, and in the same credit card family.

That means the points you earn for all your business spending can stack with the points you earn on all your personal spending.

Pooling points or miles gets you to bigger redemptions faster, or lets you stretch points a bit further if you're taking advantage of the right offer.

Once you understand how the rewards ecosystems work, a business card doesn't replace your personal cards -- it supercharges them. Check out the top business rewards cards here to see which ones match your personal cards.

2. Building a business credit score

A business credit card helps establish a separate credit profile for your business -- even if that "business" is just you and a laptop.

Over time, responsible usage builds a business credit history that lenders can look at independently from your personal credit. And while that might not matter now, it could come in real handy later.

A strong business credit profile can help with:

Business loans or lines of credit

Vendor payment terms

Equipment financing

Lower interest rates down the road

Many business cards don't report ongoing activity to your personal credit report, which means you can put real spending on the card without increasing your personal credit utilization. That's a nice buffer if you already use personal rewards cards heavily.

3. Expense tracking and tax time get way easier

If you've ever scrolled through a personal statement trying to remember whether a charge was for groceries or Google Ads, you already know why this matters.

A business credit card keeps business spending in one clean place. Every charge is clearly business-related, which makes reviewing statements, tracking expenses, and preparing for tax time way simpler.

Many business cards also offer simple reporting tools that let you download expense summaries or categorize purchases automatically. Some even integrate with popular accounting and tax software, cutting down on manual work and back-and-forth later.

How to pick the right business credit card

The best card for you is the one that matches your business goals and needs.

For me, that usually means no annual fee. My business can go through long stretches with little-to-no spending, and I don't want to justify paying a fee just to keep a card open. That's why this no-annual fee Chase business card has been a long-time favorite and one I recommend often.

If rewards matter, explore cards that earn the most on your biggest expenses. Travel-heavy businesses would benefit most from travel cards. While other businesses might prefer earning just flat cash back instead of points or miles.

Don't overlook 0% intro APR offers either. Many business cards include an interest-free period that can help smooth cash flow or cover early expenses without added pressure.

Explore all our top business credit cards across every category here to see which one matches your needs and goals.