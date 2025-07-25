3 Little-Known Perks of the Amazon Prime Visa Card (Besides the $150 Bonus)

Here are three underrated features of the Prime Visa.

And since there's no annual fee, there's very little downside to adding this card to your wallet.

Most people know the Prime Visa (see rates and fees ) comes with a juicy welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card just for getting approved (no spending required). But what many folks don't realize is that this card packs way more value than just the upfront bonus.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

1. Unlimited 5% back on Chase Travel bookings

With this card you'll earn 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

Honestly, that 5% rate rivals even some of the best travel rewards cards. Even if you only spend a few grand a year on travel, the rewards can add up fast.

If you spend $3,000 on a trip, that's $150 back. Spend $5,000? That's $250 back.

2. Earn 10% (or more) back on select Amazon items with Prime Card Bonus

Here's a perk that a lot of people miss -- but once you know about it, it becomes kinda addicting.

Amazon regularly features limited-time Prime Card Bonus deals. This is where eligible Prime Visa cardholders earn 10% back or more on select items.

These offers rotate constantly and cover a surprisingly wide range of stuff -- anything from TVs and tech to household staples and pet gear.

It's like finding a coupon… but instead of clipping it, you just use your card and quietly get double the rewards.

A few tips:

Look for items labeled with the "Prime Card Bonus" badge on Amazon

badge on Amazon Offers change frequently -- so pay attention to the offer expiry date

Being a Chase credit card, you also have access to Chase Offers. This can add even more cash back or discounts at select retailers

It's a fun little perk-hunting game. Just don't get tricked into buying stuff you don't need!

Want an instant $150 Amazon gift card? Apply and get approved for the Prime Visa today, and start hunting for your next bargain.

3. Built-in travel and purchase protections

These are actually perks you hope to never use… The Prime Visa is quietly loaded with built-in protections, like:

Auto rental coverage: Say no to the pricey rental insurance because this card has theft and damage coverage built-in (secondary in the U.S.)

Say no to the pricey rental insurance because this card has theft and damage coverage built-in (secondary in the U.S.) Baggage delay insurance: Bags delayed six or more hours? You'll be reimbursed up to $100/day for three days to grab essentials

Bags delayed six or more hours? You'll be reimbursed up to to grab essentials Lost luggage reimbursement: Up to $3,000 per traveler if your bags are lost, damaged, or stolen

Up to $3,000 per traveler if your bags are lost, damaged, or stolen Travel accident insurance: Up to $500,000 in coverage for accidental death or dismemberment during covered travel

Up to for accidental death or dismemberment during covered travel Purchase protection: Covers new items up to $500 per item for 120 days in case of damage or theft

Covers new items up to in case of damage or theft Extended warranty protection: Adds an extra year to eligible warranties (for items with a warranty of three years or less)

Not bad for a card most people only use for paper towels and dog supplies. It's like a sleeper agent for travel perks!

Should you get the Prime Visa?

Do you order stuff on Amazon semi-regularly? Are you a Prime member? Does your current credit card earn less than 5% back on travel purchases?

If you answered "Yes" to the above, this card was made for you.

The instant $150 Amazon gift card is a solid reason alone to sign up. But there's great long-term value also that makes it a keeper.

Don't sleep on this deal: Apply for the Prime Visa today and start earning more back on all your Amazon buys.