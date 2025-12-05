3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is already a fan favorite for travel rewards. But beyond the headline perks and travel earnings, this card hides a few underrated benefits that many people don't use (or even know about!).

Right now, the welcome offer is very strong: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

That value alone justifies the cost of the $95 annual fee 7x over.

Below are three little-known benefits that make the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card a lot more powerful than most people realize.

1. A full year of DashPass -- plus a monthly $10 non-restaurant credit

Most people grab the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for travel rewards… and totally miss the free DoorDash DashPass membership sitting in their perks.

When you activate by Dec. 31, 2027, you unlock:

$0 delivery fees on eligible orders

on eligible orders Lower service fees

A $10 monthly credit on non-restaurant DoorDash purchases

If you order in occasionally -- or honestly, even if you just stock up on household items through DoorDash -- this is an easy money saver. DashPass is normally $9.99 a month, so the value piles up fast without you doing anything different.

You can activate directly in the DoorDash app by linking your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Set it and forget it.