3 Little-Known Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is already a fan favorite for travel rewards. But beyond the headline perks and travel earnings, this card hides a few underrated benefits that many people don't use (or even know about!).
Right now, the welcome offer is very strong: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
That value alone justifies the cost of the $95 annual fee 7x over.
Below are three little-known benefits that make the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card a lot more powerful than most people realize.
1. A full year of DashPass -- plus a monthly $10 non-restaurant credit
Most people grab the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for travel rewards… and totally miss the free DoorDash DashPass membership sitting in their perks.
When you activate by Dec. 31, 2027, you unlock:
- $0 delivery fees on eligible orders
- Lower service fees
- A $10 monthly credit on non-restaurant DoorDash purchases
If you order in occasionally -- or honestly, even if you just stock up on household items through DoorDash -- this is an easy money saver. DashPass is normally $9.99 a month, so the value piles up fast without you doing anything different.
You can activate directly in the DoorDash app by linking your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Set it and forget it.
2. A sneaky 10% anniversary points boost
Each account anniversary, Chase gives you a 10% points bonus based on your total purchases from the previous year.
So if you spend $30,000, you'll see an extra 3,000 bonus points drop into your account. Spend $50,000? That's a bonus of 5,000 points.
Depending on how you redeem the points, this could be worth hundreds in value. It's another good reason to keep this card as your main everyday spender.
3. Chase Offers = free money hiding in your app
Chase Offers is the perk most cardholders forget… even though it works like cash back cheat codes.
Open your Chase app or login online, and you'll see a Chase Offers section with a lineup of rotating discounts at popular brands. These are personalized offers for local restaurants, streaming services, retailers, gas, travel, you name it.
Just tap "Add to Card" before you buy something, and the statement credit shows up automatically.
Pro tip: Chase Offers stack with your existing Chase Sapphire Preferred rewards, so you're kind of double-dipping without any extra effort.
Worth grabbing sooner rather than later
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns great everyday rewards, comes with a $50 annual hotel credit, and is widely considered one of the friendliest travel credit cards around.
Pairing all of that with the current welcome offer creates a rare stretch of extra value that's hard to ignore.
If this card fits your spending habits, read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review here to apply and start earning points for your next trip.
